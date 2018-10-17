James Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-23.27
-20.09
-23.25
-10.12
Depreciation
-9.33
-11.58
-14.92
-9.59
Tax paid
0
0
-0.04
0
Working capital
0.66
1.76
2.28
-2.45
Other operating items
Operating
-31.94
-29.91
-35.94
-22.16
Capital expenditure
0.08
0.21
0.1
43.14
Free cash flow
-31.86
-29.69
-35.83
20.97
Equity raised
-2.65
37.53
84.13
104.38
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
14.55
15.12
19.23
15.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-19.97
22.95
67.53
140.72
