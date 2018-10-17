iifl-logo
James Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.62
(-4.99%)
Oct 17, 2018|12:52:52 PM

James Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-23.27

-20.09

-23.25

-10.12

Depreciation

-9.33

-11.58

-14.92

-9.59

Tax paid

0

0

-0.04

0

Working capital

0.66

1.76

2.28

-2.45

Other operating items

Operating

-31.94

-29.91

-35.94

-22.16

Capital expenditure

0.08

0.21

0.1

43.14

Free cash flow

-31.86

-29.69

-35.83

20.97

Equity raised

-2.65

37.53

84.13

104.38

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

14.55

15.12

19.23

15.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-19.97

22.95

67.53

140.72

