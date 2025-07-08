James Hotels Ltd., (JHL) was incorporated in the name of Mehfil Restaurants & Hotels Pvt Ltd. The name was changed to James Hotels Ltd in 1992 and a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained.The Company is planning to set up a 4 star category hotel in Chandigarh being located in the foothills of Shivalik ranged attracts lot of tourist through out the year. The Company acquired the land on lease in 1986. The company is still facing financial crises to complete the project due to non availability of loan and by not bringing the right issue due to adverse capital market.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.