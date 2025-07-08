James Hotels Ltd Summary

James Hotels Ltd., (JHL) was incorporated in the name of Mehfil Restaurants & Hotels Pvt Ltd. The name was changed to James Hotels Ltd in 1992 and a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained.The Company is planning to set up a 4 star category hotel in Chandigarh being located in the foothills of Shivalik ranged attracts lot of tourist through out the year. The Company acquired the land on lease in 1986. The company is still facing financial crises to complete the project due to non availability of loan and by not bringing the right issue due to adverse capital market.