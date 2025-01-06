Jamshri Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.06
-2.4
-6.61
-1.54
Depreciation
-1.33
-1.05
-0.95
-0.98
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.01
Working capital
-2.07
-7.44
-5.53
2.18
Other operating items
Operating
-6.46
-10.9
-13.09
-0.33
Capital expenditure
-0.93
-12.94
-10.57
20.11
Free cash flow
-7.39
-23.84
-23.66
19.77
Equity raised
4.25
18.59
34.76
19.42
Investing
0
0
0
-0.05
Financing
9.85
8.38
-1.8
6.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.7
3.13
9.29
45.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.