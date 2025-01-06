iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jamshri Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

133.3
(-4.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jamshri Realty Ltd

Jamshri Realty FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.06

-2.4

-6.61

-1.54

Depreciation

-1.33

-1.05

-0.95

-0.98

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.01

Working capital

-2.07

-7.44

-5.53

2.18

Other operating items

Operating

-6.46

-10.9

-13.09

-0.33

Capital expenditure

-0.93

-12.94

-10.57

20.11

Free cash flow

-7.39

-23.84

-23.66

19.77

Equity raised

4.25

18.59

34.76

19.42

Investing

0

0

0

-0.05

Financing

9.85

8.38

-1.8

6.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.7

3.13

9.29

45.36

Jamshri Realty : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jamshri Realty Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.