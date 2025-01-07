iifl-logo-icon 1
Jamshri Realty Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

135.85
(1.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:03:00 PM

Jamshri Realty Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.81

1.51

54.04

82.51

yoy growth (%)

19.5

-97.18

-34.5

33.93

Raw materials

0

-0.03

-39.03

-49.84

As % of sales

0

2.27

72.22

60.4

Employee costs

-0.53

-0.6

-4.89

-5.72

As % of sales

29.7

39.62

9.06

6.93

Other costs

-1.86

-1.88

-14.1

-25.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

102.91

124.08

26.09

31.14

Operating profit

-0.59

-1

-3.99

1.24

OPM

-32.62

-65.99

-7.38

1.5

Depreciation

-1.33

-1.05

-0.95

-0.98

Interest expense

-1.32

-0.64

-1.9

-2.03

Other income

0.18

0.29

0.23

0.23

Profit before tax

-3.06

-2.4

-6.61

-1.54

Taxes

0

0

0

0.01

Tax rate

0

0

0.05

-0.64

Minorities and other

-0.52

-1.1

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.58

-3.5

-6.61

-1.53

Exceptional items

0.02

-2.23

0

0

Net profit

-3.56

-5.74

-6.61

-1.53

yoy growth (%)

-37.97

-13.22

331.6

-1,198.57

NPM

-196.16

-377.93

-12.24

-1.85

