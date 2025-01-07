Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.81
1.51
54.04
82.51
yoy growth (%)
19.5
-97.18
-34.5
33.93
Raw materials
0
-0.03
-39.03
-49.84
As % of sales
0
2.27
72.22
60.4
Employee costs
-0.53
-0.6
-4.89
-5.72
As % of sales
29.7
39.62
9.06
6.93
Other costs
-1.86
-1.88
-14.1
-25.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
102.91
124.08
26.09
31.14
Operating profit
-0.59
-1
-3.99
1.24
OPM
-32.62
-65.99
-7.38
1.5
Depreciation
-1.33
-1.05
-0.95
-0.98
Interest expense
-1.32
-0.64
-1.9
-2.03
Other income
0.18
0.29
0.23
0.23
Profit before tax
-3.06
-2.4
-6.61
-1.54
Taxes
0
0
0
0.01
Tax rate
0
0
0.05
-0.64
Minorities and other
-0.52
-1.1
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.58
-3.5
-6.61
-1.53
Exceptional items
0.02
-2.23
0
0
Net profit
-3.56
-5.74
-6.61
-1.53
yoy growth (%)
-37.97
-13.22
331.6
-1,198.57
NPM
-196.16
-377.93
-12.24
-1.85
