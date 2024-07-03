SectorRealty
Open₹133.05
Prev. Close₹139.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.44
Day's High₹140.8
Day's Low₹133.05
52 Week's High₹295.65
52 Week's Low₹38.45
Book Value₹-11.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)93.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.99
6.99
6.99
6.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.05
-7.54
-3.39
-1.41
Net Worth
-4.06
-0.55
3.6
5.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.81
1.51
54.04
82.51
yoy growth (%)
19.5
-97.18
-34.5
33.93
Raw materials
0
-0.03
-39.03
-49.84
As % of sales
0
2.27
72.22
60.4
Employee costs
-0.53
-0.6
-4.89
-5.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.06
-2.4
-6.61
-1.54
Depreciation
-1.33
-1.05
-0.95
-0.98
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.01
Working capital
-2.07
-7.44
-5.53
2.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.5
-97.18
-34.5
33.93
Op profit growth
-40.91
-74.88
-421.63
-18.9
EBIT growth
-1.26
-62.58
-1,061.03
-61.84
Net profit growth
-37.97
-13.22
331.6
-1,198.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Prem Ratan Damani
Chairman & Joint M.D
Rajesh Damani
Independent Director
Kiranbhai J Shah
Independent Director
S K Somany
Independent Director
Balkishan Mohta
Non Executive Director
Rekha Thirani
Non Executive Director
Ananad Ashvin Dalal
Non Executive Director
Umesh Marathe
Non Executive Director
Pradeep Kumar Singhal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Devesh Bhati
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jamshri Realty Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 15 Aug.07, Jamshri Realty Ltd (the Erswhile Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited) was originally promoted by Lalji Naranji, Gopal Kalyanji and Associates. In 1955, controlling interests were acquired by the Damani family. The Company is engaged in real estate development, leasing of its space and Hospitality business. In Oct.93, the company came out with a public issue (premium: Rs 90) aggregating Rs 10.52 cr to part-finance the companys modernisation drive totalling Rs 28.02 cr. At present, it manufactures cotton and blended yarn/fabric and trades internationally in dyes and chemicals. It is also in the real estate business, income from which is very marginal. The company is a recognised Export House and 46% of its turnover comes through exports of cotton yarn and merchant exports. It is the winner of the Synthetic & Rayon Export Promotion Council award for 1989-90 and 1990-91.In 2017, the Company launched Shubham Hospitality; launched Umang Training in 2018; launched Shubham Residence and further launched Swadisht Restaurant in 2019. The Company started branding of retail store, which commenced operations in June, 2023. These brands opening stores have resulted in an increase in daily footfall which benefited the hospitality business mainly the restaurant and banquet.
Read More
The Jamshri Realty Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹133.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jamshri Realty Ltd is ₹93.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jamshri Realty Ltd is 0 and -11.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jamshri Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jamshri Realty Ltd is ₹38.45 and ₹295.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jamshri Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.71%, 3 Years at 49.34%, 1 Year at 228.35%, 6 Month at 17.28%, 3 Month at -22.10% and 1 Month at -7.24%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.