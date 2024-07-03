iifl-logo-icon 1
Jamshri Realty Ltd Share Price

133.3
(-4.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:28:00 PM

  • Open133.05
  • Day's High140.8
  • 52 Wk High295.65
  • Prev. Close139.55
  • Day's Low133.05
  • 52 Wk Low 38.45
  • Turnover (lac)7.44
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-11.81
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)93.13
  • Div. Yield0
Jamshri Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Jamshri Realty Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jun, 2024

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Jamshri Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jamshri Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.35%

Institutions: 0.35%

Non-Institutions: 28.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jamshri Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.99

6.99

6.99

6.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.05

-7.54

-3.39

-1.41

Net Worth

-4.06

-0.55

3.6

5.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.81

1.51

54.04

82.51

yoy growth (%)

19.5

-97.18

-34.5

33.93

Raw materials

0

-0.03

-39.03

-49.84

As % of sales

0

2.27

72.22

60.4

Employee costs

-0.53

-0.6

-4.89

-5.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.06

-2.4

-6.61

-1.54

Depreciation

-1.33

-1.05

-0.95

-0.98

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.01

Working capital

-2.07

-7.44

-5.53

2.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.5

-97.18

-34.5

33.93

Op profit growth

-40.91

-74.88

-421.63

-18.9

EBIT growth

-1.26

-62.58

-1,061.03

-61.84

Net profit growth

-37.97

-13.22

331.6

-1,198.57

Jamshri Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jamshri Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Prem Ratan Damani

Chairman & Joint M.D

Rajesh Damani

Independent Director

Kiranbhai J Shah

Independent Director

S K Somany

Independent Director

Balkishan Mohta

Non Executive Director

Rekha Thirani

Non Executive Director

Ananad Ashvin Dalal

Non Executive Director

Umesh Marathe

Non Executive Director

Pradeep Kumar Singhal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Devesh Bhati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jamshri Realty Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 15 Aug.07, Jamshri Realty Ltd (the Erswhile Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited) was originally promoted by Lalji Naranji, Gopal Kalyanji and Associates. In 1955, controlling interests were acquired by the Damani family. The Company is engaged in real estate development, leasing of its space and Hospitality business. In Oct.93, the company came out with a public issue (premium: Rs 90) aggregating Rs 10.52 cr to part-finance the companys modernisation drive totalling Rs 28.02 cr. At present, it manufactures cotton and blended yarn/fabric and trades internationally in dyes and chemicals. It is also in the real estate business, income from which is very marginal. The company is a recognised Export House and 46% of its turnover comes through exports of cotton yarn and merchant exports. It is the winner of the Synthetic & Rayon Export Promotion Council award for 1989-90 and 1990-91.In 2017, the Company launched Shubham Hospitality; launched Umang Training in 2018; launched Shubham Residence and further launched Swadisht Restaurant in 2019. The Company started branding of retail store, which commenced operations in June, 2023. These brands opening stores have resulted in an increase in daily footfall which benefited the hospitality business mainly the restaurant and banquet.
Company FAQs

What is the Jamshri Realty Ltd share price today?

The Jamshri Realty Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹133.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jamshri Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jamshri Realty Ltd is ₹93.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jamshri Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jamshri Realty Ltd is 0 and -11.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jamshri Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jamshri Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jamshri Realty Ltd is ₹38.45 and ₹295.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jamshri Realty Ltd?

Jamshri Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.71%, 3 Years at 49.34%, 1 Year at 228.35%, 6 Month at 17.28%, 3 Month at -22.10% and 1 Month at -7.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jamshri Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jamshri Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.00 %
Institutions - 0.35 %
Public - 28.65 %

