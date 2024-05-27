meeting of the Board was held on 27.05.24 at 12.30 pm concluded at 2.40 pm Financial Result IND-AS compliant Audited Financial Results 4th quarter and Year ended 31.03.24 approved by Audit Committee and BOD alongwith copy of the Independent Auditors Report on Review Financial Results Sub-division of equity shares Board considered proposal for sub-division of 1 equity share having FV of ?1000 each into 100 equity shares having FV of ?10 each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as required and approval of the shareholders of the Company Board recommended consequential amendments in the Capital Clause of the MOA subject to approval of the Shareholders. The record date for sub-division of equity shares be decided by the Board and will be intimated to exchange disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI Circular No CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dt September 9, 2015 is enclosed herewith Corporate profile uploaded on the website https://jamshri.in/investors/ In terms of Regulation 42(2) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Friday, August 16th ,2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of Sub division /split of every 1(One) fully paid up Equity share having face value Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only)each in the share Capital of the Company into 100(One Hundred) Fully paid up Equity shares having face value Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each as approved by the shareholders at the 116th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 15, 2024. Letter Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that JAMSHRI REALTY LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE JAMSHRI REALTY LTD (502901) RECORD DATE 16.08.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.1000/- each into Hundred Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.10/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 16/08/2024 DR-695/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE462D01026 of Rs.1000/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 16/08/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 10/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.08.2024) New ISIN No :INE462D01034 Source : NSDL In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240801-63 dated August 01, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN Number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code JAMSHRI REALTY LTD (502901) New ISIN No. INE462D01034 Remarks Sub-Division of the Equity Shares from Rs.1000/- to Rs.10 /- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 16-08-2024 (DR- 695/2024-2025) (As Per Bse Notice dated on 14.08.2024)