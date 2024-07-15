iifl-logo-icon 1
Jamshri Realty Ltd AGM

129.85
(3.18%)
Jan 15, 2025

Jamshri Realty CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
Purpose AGM Date Announcement Date
AGM 15 Jul 2024 20 Jun 2024
pursuant to Reg 30 of the Listing Regulations , please find enclosed copies of Newspaper notices given in accordance with applicable provisions of the Listing Reg. and the Companies Act 2013 read with Rules made thereunder , inter alia informing them about 116th AGM of the Company You are requested to take the above information on record. The Register of Members and Shares Transfer Books in respect of Equity Shares of the Company will remain closed from 09/07/2024 to 15/07/2024 (both days inclusive). This is to inform you that the 116th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Monday 15th July 2024 , at 12.30 pm through Video conferencing /other Audio Visual means in accordance with the circular (s) issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India in this regards and business(es) mentioned in the Notice dated 27th May 2024 convening the AGM were transacted thereat. In this regard, please find enclosed the Proceedings of the AGM pursuant to Part A of Schedule III under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)

Jamshri Realty: Related News

No Record Found

