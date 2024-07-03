iifl-logo-icon 1
Jamshri Realty Ltd Company Summary

125.35
(4.50%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:33:00 AM

Jamshri Realty Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 15 Aug.07, Jamshri Realty Ltd (the Erswhile Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited) was originally promoted by Lalji Naranji, Gopal Kalyanji and Associates. In 1955, controlling interests were acquired by the Damani family. The Company is engaged in real estate development, leasing of its space and Hospitality business. In Oct.93, the company came out with a public issue (premium: Rs 90) aggregating Rs 10.52 cr to part-finance the companys modernisation drive totalling Rs 28.02 cr. At present, it manufactures cotton and blended yarn/fabric and trades internationally in dyes and chemicals. It is also in the real estate business, income from which is very marginal. The company is a recognised Export House and 46% of its turnover comes through exports of cotton yarn and merchant exports. It is the winner of the Synthetic & Rayon Export Promotion Council award for 1989-90 and 1990-91.In 2017, the Company launched Shubham Hospitality; launched Umang Training in 2018; launched Shubham Residence and further launched Swadisht Restaurant in 2019. The Company started branding of retail store, which commenced operations in June, 2023. These brands opening stores have resulted in an increase in daily footfall which benefited the hospitality business mainly the restaurant and banquet.

