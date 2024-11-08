Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 23 Oct 2024

Jamshri Realty Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 8th Nov 2024 at 601-B Motimahal 195 J.T. Road Backbay Reclamation Churchgate Mumbai 400020 at 5.00 p.m. (S.T.) to consider inter-alia the following business: To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and Half Year ended on 30th Sept 2024. Further the Trading window for dealing/trading in securities of the Company by insider shall remain closed from 1st Oct 2024 till 12 th Nov 2024 (both days inclusive) i.e. till the completion of 2 (Two) working days after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and Half Year ended on 30th Sept 2024. This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held on 8th November, 2024 at 5.00 p.m. and the same was concluded at 6.30 p.m. IND-AS compliant Uaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and Half Year ended on 30th Sept ,2024, which were approved by the Audit Committee and thereafter by the Board of Directors alongwith the copy of the Independent Auditors Report on Review of Interim Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Jamshri Realty Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 7th August 2024 at 601-B Motimahal 195 J.T. Road Backbay Reclamation Churchgate Mumbai 400020 at 5.00 p.m. (S.T.) to consider inter-alia the following business: To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further the Trading window for dealing/trading in securities of the Company by insider shall remain closed from 1st July 2024 till 9th August 2024 (both days inclusive) i.e. till the completion of 2(Two) working days after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024. Thanking youYours faithfully For Jamshri Realty Limited. (Gauri Rane ) Authorised Signatory This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held on 7th August2024 at 5 pm and the same was concluded at 6 pm IND-AS compliant Unaudited Financia;l Result of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2024 which were approved by the Audit committee and thereafter by the Board of Directors alongwith the Copy of the Independent Auditors Repost on Review of Interim Financial result Please take it on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

Jamshri Realty Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 13th May 2024 at 601-B Motimahal 195 J.T. Road Backbay Reclamation Churchgate Mumbai 400020 at 5.00 p.m. (S.T.) to consider inter-alia the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider a proposal for sub-division of the Equity shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs.1000/- per share to a Face Value of Rs.10/- per share. 3. To consider and approve appointment of Shri Anand Dalal as an Independent Director of the Company. Further the Trading window for dealing/trading in securities of the Company by insider shall remain closed from 1st April 2024 till 15th May 2024 (both days inclusive) i.e. till the completion of 2 (Two) working days after the declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. Jamshri Realty Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is in connection with the intimation of Board Meeting given to your good office on 24th April ,2024, under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 which was scheduled to be held on 13th May, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (Audited Financial Results) and Subdivision of Shares. We hereby inform you that the said meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances to Monday, the 27th May 2024., at 12.30 pm at, 601-B, Motimahal, 195, J.T. Road, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400020. You are requested to kindly take the rescheduled date of Board Meeting on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024) meeting of the Board was held on 27.05.24 at 12.30 pm concluded at 2.40 pm Financial Result IND-AS compliant Audited Financial Results 4th quarter and Year ended 31.03.24 approved by Audit Committee and BOD alongwith copy of the Independent Auditors Report on Review Financial Results Sub-division of equity shares Board considered proposal for sub-division of 1 equity share having FV of ?1000 each into 100 equity shares having FV of ?10 each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as required and approval of the shareholders of the Company Board recommended consequential amendments in the Capital Clause of the MOA subject to approval of the Shareholders. The record date for sub-division of equity shares be decided by the Board and will be intimated to exchange disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI Circular No CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dt September 9, 2015 is enclosed herewith Corporate profile uploaded on the website https://jamshri.in/investors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024