Jattashankar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.9
0.87
2.68
2.56
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.23
-0.13
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.31
-0.21
-0.68
-0.8
Working capital
-2.14
1.35
0.11
-0.34
Other operating items
Operating
-1.78
1.77
1.97
1.27
Capital expenditure
-1.51
-1.65
-0.34
0.04
Free cash flow
-3.29
0.12
1.63
1.32
Equity raised
18.8
15.63
9.79
6.19
Investing
2.86
1.07
1.82
2.61
Financing
0
0
0
1.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
18.36
16.83
13.25
11.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.