iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jattashankar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

138.4
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jattashankar Industries Ltd

Jattashankar Ind FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.9

0.87

2.68

2.56

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.23

-0.13

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.31

-0.21

-0.68

-0.8

Working capital

-2.14

1.35

0.11

-0.34

Other operating items

Operating

-1.78

1.77

1.97

1.27

Capital expenditure

-1.51

-1.65

-0.34

0.04

Free cash flow

-3.29

0.12

1.63

1.32

Equity raised

18.8

15.63

9.79

6.19

Investing

2.86

1.07

1.82

2.61

Financing

0

0

0

1.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

18.36

16.83

13.25

11.33

Jattashankar Ind : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jattashankar Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.