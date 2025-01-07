Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.14
16.63
26.6
37.81
yoy growth (%)
-9
-37.46
-29.64
5.59
Raw materials
-10.62
-11.81
-16.24
-17.33
As % of sales
70.15
71
61.06
45.82
Employee costs
-1.86
-2.09
-2.28
-2.33
As % of sales
12.34
12.58
8.57
6.16
Other costs
-2.23
-2.13
-5.87
-15.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.74
12.82
22.06
41.44
Operating profit
0.41
0.59
2.2
2.48
OPM
2.75
3.58
8.29
6.56
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.23
-0.13
-0.13
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.72
0.51
0.62
0.22
Profit before tax
0.9
0.87
2.68
2.56
Taxes
-0.31
-0.21
-0.68
-0.8
Tax rate
-35.13
-24.33
-25.35
-31.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.58
0.66
2
1.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.58
0.66
2
1.75
yoy growth (%)
-11.19
-66.98
13.94
-20.45
NPM
3.87
3.97
7.52
4.64
