iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jattashankar Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

141.15
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:38:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jattashankar Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.14

16.63

26.6

37.81

yoy growth (%)

-9

-37.46

-29.64

5.59

Raw materials

-10.62

-11.81

-16.24

-17.33

As % of sales

70.15

71

61.06

45.82

Employee costs

-1.86

-2.09

-2.28

-2.33

As % of sales

12.34

12.58

8.57

6.16

Other costs

-2.23

-2.13

-5.87

-15.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.74

12.82

22.06

41.44

Operating profit

0.41

0.59

2.2

2.48

OPM

2.75

3.58

8.29

6.56

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.23

-0.13

-0.13

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.72

0.51

0.62

0.22

Profit before tax

0.9

0.87

2.68

2.56

Taxes

-0.31

-0.21

-0.68

-0.8

Tax rate

-35.13

-24.33

-25.35

-31.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.58

0.66

2

1.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.58

0.66

2

1.75

yoy growth (%)

-11.19

-66.98

13.94

-20.45

NPM

3.87

3.97

7.52

4.64

Jattashankar Ind : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jattashankar Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.