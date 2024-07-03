Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹141.1
Prev. Close₹143.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.81
Day's High₹141.2
Day's Low₹141.1
52 Week's High₹146.85
52 Week's Low₹19.4
Book Value₹43.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)61.99
P/E77.16
EPS1.83
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.39
4.39
4.39
4.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.24
11.42
10.89
9.99
Net Worth
19.63
15.81
15.28
14.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.14
16.63
26.6
37.81
yoy growth (%)
-9
-37.46
-29.64
5.59
Raw materials
-10.62
-11.81
-16.24
-17.33
As % of sales
70.15
71
61.06
45.82
Employee costs
-1.86
-2.09
-2.28
-2.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.9
0.87
2.68
2.56
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.23
-0.13
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.31
-0.21
-0.68
-0.8
Working capital
-2.14
1.35
0.11
-0.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9
-37.46
-29.64
5.59
Op profit growth
-29.97
-72.98
-11.08
3.81
EBIT growth
3.19
-67.34
4.55
9.04
Net profit growth
-11.19
-66.98
13.94
-20.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jattashankar Poddar
Executive Director
Sharad Poddar
Independent Director
Udit Master
Independent Director
Sandeep Modi
Independent Director
Richa Choudhary
Director & CFO
Ankur Poddar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Varsha Maheshwari
Independent Director
Mayuri S Asawa
Independent Director
Ruchika Kabra
Reports by Jattashankar Industries Ltd
Summary
Jattashankar Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as Jatta Poly Yarn Private Limited in August 1988 for setting up a texturising and twisting plant at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Havelli and subsequently was converted into a Public Limited Company effective from 4th March 1993. Subsequently name of Company was changed to Jattashankar Industries Limited as per Certificate for Change of Name obtained from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra dated 18th of April 2002. It was promoted by Subhkaran Poddar, Jatta Shankar Poddar and Sharad Poddar.The Company is one of the leading manufacturer of Polyester Dyed Yarn in India. It is catering to diverse requirements of Synthetic Yarns consumers, for the end use like Woven Fabrics - Suitings, Shirtings, Sarees & Dress materials; Hosiery & Knitwear; Furnishing & Upholstery fabrics; Narrow Fabrics - Labels, Laces, Tapes & Elastics; Sewing Thread and Industrial Fabrics.Commercial production of twisting machines commenced in Mar.89 and that at the texturising plant commenced in Jun.89. In Mar.90, the company expanded its twisting capacity by installing 12 additional uptwister twisting machines. It came out with public issue in Oct.93 to part-finance the setting up of a texturising unit at Silvassa.In 1996-97, due to reduction in excise duty, Company was benefited and supported by increasing trends of local as well as outstation price realisation both in grey and dyed yarn. To maintain the quality of dyed yarn
Read More
The Jattashankar Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹141.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jattashankar Industries Ltd is ₹61.99 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jattashankar Industries Ltd is 77.16 and 3.23 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jattashankar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jattashankar Industries Ltd is ₹19.4 and ₹146.85 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Jattashankar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.56%, 3 Years at 85.70%, 1 Year at 522.03%, 6 Month at 355.78%, 3 Month at 120.04% and 1 Month at 12.64%.
