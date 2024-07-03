iifl-logo-icon 1
141.2
(-1.91%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open141.1
  • Day's High141.2
  • 52 Wk High146.85
  • Prev. Close143.95
  • Day's Low141.1
  • 52 Wk Low 19.4
  • Turnover (lac)3.81
  • P/E77.16
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.65
  • EPS1.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)61.99
  • Div. Yield0
Jattashankar Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Jattashankar Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Jattashankar Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jattashankar Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.55%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jattashankar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.39

4.39

4.39

4.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.24

11.42

10.89

9.99

Net Worth

19.63

15.81

15.28

14.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.14

16.63

26.6

37.81

yoy growth (%)

-9

-37.46

-29.64

5.59

Raw materials

-10.62

-11.81

-16.24

-17.33

As % of sales

70.15

71

61.06

45.82

Employee costs

-1.86

-2.09

-2.28

-2.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.9

0.87

2.68

2.56

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.23

-0.13

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.31

-0.21

-0.68

-0.8

Working capital

-2.14

1.35

0.11

-0.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9

-37.46

-29.64

5.59

Op profit growth

-29.97

-72.98

-11.08

3.81

EBIT growth

3.19

-67.34

4.55

9.04

Net profit growth

-11.19

-66.98

13.94

-20.45

Jattashankar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jattashankar Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jattashankar Poddar

Executive Director

Sharad Poddar

Independent Director

Udit Master

Independent Director

Sandeep Modi

Independent Director

Richa Choudhary

Director & CFO

Ankur Poddar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Varsha Maheshwari

Independent Director

Mayuri S Asawa

Independent Director

Ruchika Kabra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jattashankar Industries Ltd

Summary

Jattashankar Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as Jatta Poly Yarn Private Limited in August 1988 for setting up a texturising and twisting plant at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Havelli and subsequently was converted into a Public Limited Company effective from 4th March 1993. Subsequently name of Company was changed to Jattashankar Industries Limited as per Certificate for Change of Name obtained from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra dated 18th of April 2002. It was promoted by Subhkaran Poddar, Jatta Shankar Poddar and Sharad Poddar.The Company is one of the leading manufacturer of Polyester Dyed Yarn in India. It is catering to diverse requirements of Synthetic Yarns consumers, for the end use like Woven Fabrics - Suitings, Shirtings, Sarees & Dress materials; Hosiery & Knitwear; Furnishing & Upholstery fabrics; Narrow Fabrics - Labels, Laces, Tapes & Elastics; Sewing Thread and Industrial Fabrics.Commercial production of twisting machines commenced in Mar.89 and that at the texturising plant commenced in Jun.89. In Mar.90, the company expanded its twisting capacity by installing 12 additional uptwister twisting machines. It came out with public issue in Oct.93 to part-finance the setting up of a texturising unit at Silvassa.In 1996-97, due to reduction in excise duty, Company was benefited and supported by increasing trends of local as well as outstation price realisation both in grey and dyed yarn. To maintain the quality of dyed yarn
Company FAQs

What is the Jattashankar Industries Ltd share price today?

The Jattashankar Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹141.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jattashankar Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jattashankar Industries Ltd is ₹61.99 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jattashankar Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jattashankar Industries Ltd is 77.16 and 3.23 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jattashankar Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jattashankar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jattashankar Industries Ltd is ₹19.4 and ₹146.85 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jattashankar Industries Ltd?

Jattashankar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.56%, 3 Years at 85.70%, 1 Year at 522.03%, 6 Month at 355.78%, 3 Month at 120.04% and 1 Month at 12.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jattashankar Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jattashankar Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.55 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 27.44 %

