Jattashankar Industries Ltd Board Meeting

158.8
(1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Jattashankar Ind CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
JATTASHANKAR INDUSTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are hereby submitting the un-audited financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company there on. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 20 August 2024, at the registered office of the Company, has inter alia considered and approved the following .: 01. Appointment of Ms. Ruchika Kabra 02. Appointment of Ms. Mayuri Suresh Asawa 03. Re-appointment of Managing Director
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
JATTASHANKAR INDUSTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board has considered and adopted the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and has noted the Limited Review Report of Auditors thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
JATTASHANKAR INDUSTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 The Board has considered and adopted the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024, and has noted the Report of the Auditors of the Company thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 202416 May 2024
Board Meeting Outcome for authorisation of Director for Sale of Plant and Machinery and Other Fixed Assets
Board Meeting20 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Board meeting outcome for authorisation of Directors for Sale of property of the Company
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
JATTASHANKAR INDUSTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results together with the Limited Review Report for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, We are hereby submitting the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 along with the Limited Review report thereon. The Board has considered and adopted the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023, and has noted the Limited Review Report of Auditors thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
JATTASHANKAR INDUSTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Approval for sale of property of the Company to Related Party under Section 188 and all other relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 if any and the rules framed thereunder the applicable law and the Regulation 23 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2.Approval for sale of property of the Company Situated at Goregaon (East) Mumbai under Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 37A of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 3.Approval for sale of the undertaking of the Company under Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 37A of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 4. To fix the day Date Time place and mode of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company 5.To Approve the draft Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for seeking approval of the shareholders by way of special resolution. 6.To fix the date of closure of the Share Transfer Book and Register of members of the Company. 7.any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

