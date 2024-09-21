AGM 20/09/2024 Voting results along with Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting and e-voting on 36th AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024) Appointment and Reappointment of Directors at the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company We enclosed the summary of the proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 20th September 2024 at 11.30 AM through Video Conferencing (VC) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2024)