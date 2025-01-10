iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jayabharat Credit Ltd Balance Sheet

14.23
(4.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayabharat Credit Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-64.85

-63.79

-62.29

-61.42

Net Worth

-59.85

-58.79

-57.29

-56.42

Minority Interest

Debt

59.09

58.08

58.01

56.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.12

0.12

Total Liabilities

-0.75

-0.71

0.83

0.63

Fixed Assets

0.01

0

0.27

0.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.16

0.16

Networking Capital

-0.8

-0.75

0.37

-0.5

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.01

0.01

0.69

0.05

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.81

-0.76

-0.32

-0.55

Cash

0.02

0.04

0.05

0.02

Total Assets

-0.77

-0.71

0.85

-0.02

Jayabharat Cred. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayabharat Credit Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.