Jayabharat Credit Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-64.85
-63.79
-62.29
-61.42
Net Worth
-59.85
-58.79
-57.29
-56.42
Minority Interest
Debt
59.09
58.08
58.01
56.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.12
0.12
Total Liabilities
-0.75
-0.71
0.83
0.63
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0.27
0.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.16
0.16
Networking Capital
-0.8
-0.75
0.37
-0.5
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.01
0.69
0.05
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.81
-0.76
-0.32
-0.55
Cash
0.02
0.04
0.05
0.02
Total Assets
-0.77
-0.71
0.85
-0.02
