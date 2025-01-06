Jayabharat Credit Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.12
-0.08
-13.74
0.3
Other operating items
Operating
-0.12
-0.08
-13.74
0.3
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.65
0
Free cash flow
-0.12
-0.07
-14.39
0.3
Equity raised
-122.06
-120.13
-58.34
3.87
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
113.22
56.28
53.77
105.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.96
-63.93
-18.96
109.49
