Jayabharat Credit Ltd Share Price

13.49
(-0.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:30:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.49
  • Day's High13.49
  • 52 Wk High14.95
  • Prev. Close13.55
  • Day's Low13.49
  • 52 Wk Low 5.84
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-120.57
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.75
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jayabharat Credit Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

13.49

Prev. Close

13.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

13.49

Day's Low

13.49

52 Week's High

14.95

52 Week's Low

5.84

Book Value

-120.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jayabharat Credit Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jayabharat Credit Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jayabharat Credit Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 84.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jayabharat Credit Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-64.85

-63.79

-62.29

-61.42

Net Worth

-59.85

-58.79

-57.29

-56.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.12

-0.08

-13.74

0.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jayabharat Credit Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jayabharat Credit Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajiv Gupta

Non Executive Director

Arun Mitter

Non Executive Director

M K Madan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vishnu Singhal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Preeti Singhal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Neetu Singhal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hinal Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jayabharat Credit Ltd

Summary

Jayabharat Credit Ltd originally incorporated as The Jayabharat Insurance Company Limited on 25th March, 1943, was dealing in General Insurance Business. On Nationalization of Insurance business in 1969, the Company was subsidiary to The New India Assurance Company which took over the Insurance business of the Company. Jayabharat changed course to become Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and took to the business of financing trucks under Hire-Purchase schemes. Leasing followed so did corporate financing. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividend since 1970 to 2008 i.e.for 34 years to its Shareholders.The Company was in the business of Hire Purchase and leasing and originally registered with RBI under the status of Non- Banking Finance Company (NBFC) with Deposit taking Company. The Company has now ceased to be Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) dated 13th January,2020.The main objects and activities of Jayabharat Credit Ltd (JCL) being investment and finance, hire-purchase and leasing it used to underwrite all kinds of general insurance business till Dec.1987. It started hire-purchase and financing activities since May 1989. From 1981, the company commenced leasing operations. In 1988, the company ceased to be a subsidiary of New India Assurance company. During 1990-91, the company acquired its present name from Jayabharat Credit & Investment Company. In 1995-96 company secured registration from SEBI to act as Category I Merchant Banker. In 1996-97 the company got the rat
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jayabharat Credit Ltd share price today?

The Jayabharat Credit Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jayabharat Credit Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jayabharat Credit Ltd is ₹6.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jayabharat Credit Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jayabharat Credit Ltd is 0 and -0.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jayabharat Credit Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jayabharat Credit Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jayabharat Credit Ltd is ₹5.84 and ₹14.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jayabharat Credit Ltd?

Jayabharat Credit Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.38%, 3 Years at 23.92%, 1 Year at 93.57%, 6 Month at 10.70%, 3 Month at 53.98% and 1 Month at 25.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jayabharat Credit Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jayabharat Credit Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.22 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 84.76 %

