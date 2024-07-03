Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹13.49
Prev. Close₹13.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹13.49
Day's Low₹13.49
52 Week's High₹14.95
52 Week's Low₹5.84
Book Value₹-120.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-64.85
-63.79
-62.29
-61.42
Net Worth
-59.85
-58.79
-57.29
-56.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.12
-0.08
-13.74
0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajiv Gupta
Non Executive Director
Arun Mitter
Non Executive Director
M K Madan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vishnu Singhal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Preeti Singhal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Neetu Singhal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hinal Mehta
Summary
Jayabharat Credit Ltd originally incorporated as The Jayabharat Insurance Company Limited on 25th March, 1943, was dealing in General Insurance Business. On Nationalization of Insurance business in 1969, the Company was subsidiary to The New India Assurance Company which took over the Insurance business of the Company. Jayabharat changed course to become Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and took to the business of financing trucks under Hire-Purchase schemes. Leasing followed so did corporate financing. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividend since 1970 to 2008 i.e.for 34 years to its Shareholders.The Company was in the business of Hire Purchase and leasing and originally registered with RBI under the status of Non- Banking Finance Company (NBFC) with Deposit taking Company. The Company has now ceased to be Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) dated 13th January,2020.The main objects and activities of Jayabharat Credit Ltd (JCL) being investment and finance, hire-purchase and leasing it used to underwrite all kinds of general insurance business till Dec.1987. It started hire-purchase and financing activities since May 1989. From 1981, the company commenced leasing operations. In 1988, the company ceased to be a subsidiary of New India Assurance company. During 1990-91, the company acquired its present name from Jayabharat Credit & Investment Company. In 1995-96 company secured registration from SEBI to act as Category I Merchant Banker. In 1996-97 the company got the rat
The Jayabharat Credit Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jayabharat Credit Ltd is ₹6.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jayabharat Credit Ltd is 0 and -0.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jayabharat Credit Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jayabharat Credit Ltd is ₹5.84 and ₹14.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jayabharat Credit Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.38%, 3 Years at 23.92%, 1 Year at 93.57%, 6 Month at 10.70%, 3 Month at 53.98% and 1 Month at 25.58%.
