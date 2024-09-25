|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|AGM 25/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulation 2015 we enclosed gist of proceeding of the 81st Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday 25th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015 we here submit voting result of 81st Annual Geenral Meeting held on Wednesday 25th September, 2024 at 12.30 pm through video conferencing with Scrutinizer report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.