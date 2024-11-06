Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results 2ND QTR AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30.09.2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

JAYABHARAT CREDIT LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board meeting on 8.8.2024 for Unaudityed Quarterly Results for 1st Quarter and Three months ednded on 30.06.2024. The Board of Directors today at their meeting have approved the un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Enclosed copy of the same along with Limited Review Report. With reference to captioned subject, the Board of Directors today approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Result 30.06.2024 2. Approval of draft Directors report financial year ended 31.03.2024 3. Approval of draft notice 81st Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 9 May 2024

JAYABHARAT CREDIT LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited financial results for Fourth Quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. OUT COME OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 4TH QTR AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024