Jayabharat Credit Ltd Board Meeting

13.54
(-4.85%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Jayabharat Cred. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results 2ND QTR AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30.09.2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
JAYABHARAT CREDIT LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board meeting on 8.8.2024 for Unaudityed Quarterly Results for 1st Quarter and Three months ednded on 30.06.2024. The Board of Directors today at their meeting have approved the un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Enclosed copy of the same along with Limited Review Report. With reference to captioned subject, the Board of Directors today approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Result 30.06.2024 2. Approval of draft Directors report financial year ended 31.03.2024 3. Approval of draft notice 81st Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 20249 May 2024
JAYABHARAT CREDIT LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited financial results for Fourth Quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. OUT COME OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 4TH QTR AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
JAYABHARAT CREDIT LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and any other matter if any. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QTR ENDED 31.12.2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024) NEWS PAPER PUBLICATION IN FREE PRESS JOURNAL AND NAVSHAKTI, BOTH DATED 01.02.2024 FOR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 3RD QTR AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

