Jayant Infratech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

134.35
(-4.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Jayant Infratech FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.85

1.77

0.94

0.69

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.18

-0.14

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.45

-0.24

-0.18

Working capital

2.17

-1.14

0.52

Other operating items

Operating

3.4

0

1.09

Capital expenditure

0.34

0.02

0.29

Free cash flow

3.74

0.01

1.38

Equity raised

21.35

18.2

16.8

Investing

0.56

0.5

-0.05

Financing

2.1

-0.3

2.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

27.75

18.41

20.87

