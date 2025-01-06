Jayant Infratech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.85
1.77
0.94
0.69
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.18
-0.14
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.45
-0.24
-0.18
Working capital
2.17
-1.14
0.52
Other operating items
Operating
3.4
0
1.09
Capital expenditure
0.34
0.02
0.29
Free cash flow
3.74
0.01
1.38
Equity raised
21.35
18.2
16.8
Investing
0.56
0.5
-0.05
Financing
2.1
-0.3
2.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.75
18.41
20.87
