Summary

Jayant Infratech Limited was originally incorporated on July 7, 2003 as a Private Limited Company as Shri Raj Manufacturing and Projects Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. The name of Company was changed from Shri Raj Manufacturing and Projects Private Limited to Jayant Infratech Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 01, 2008. Further, the Company converted into Public limited and the name was changed to Jayant Infratech Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated March 29, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh.The Companys IPO came in July, 2022 by issuing 9,24,000 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.19 Crore. The Company is engaged in the field of Railway Infrastructure Development involving design, drawing, supply, Erection and Commissioning of 25KV, 50Hz Single Phase Traction Overhead Equipment. The key clients of the Company include various zones of the Indian Railways like Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, Northern Railway, East Coast Railway, North Frontier Railway, East Central Railway, Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) as well as large Public and Private Sector. The major work encompasses electrification of new & existing Railway tracks helping nation to reduce dependability of fossil fuels thereby reducing the carbon print foot.The Company services

