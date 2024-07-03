iifl-logo-icon 1
Jayant Infratech Ltd Share Price

141
(0.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:51:00 AM

  • Open137
  • Day's High141
  • 52 Wk High344
  • Prev. Close140.25
  • Day's Low137
  • 52 Wk Low 103.55
  • Turnover (lac)3.17
  • P/E28.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.22
  • EPS4.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)136.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jayant Infratech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Jayant Infratech Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Oct, 2024

arrow

Jayant Infratech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jayant Infratech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:59 AM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.50%

Non-Promoter- 31.49%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jayant Infratech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.99

9.71

2.31

2.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.58

16.78

15.39

12.24

Net Worth

37.57

26.49

17.7

14.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

35.18

33.86

18.21

13.21

yoy growth (%)

3.87

85.96

37.77

Raw materials

-30.98

-29.59

-10.02

-7.22

As % of sales

88.08

87.37

55.05

54.63

Employee costs

-1.54

-1.56

-4.48

-3.66

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.85

1.77

0.94

0.69

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.18

-0.14

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.45

-0.24

-0.18

Working capital

2.17

-1.14

0.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.87

85.96

37.77

Op profit growth

0.54

69.72

29.56

EBIT growth

2.65

62.16

27.32

Net profit growth

5.8

88.04

38.94

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jayant Infratech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jayant Infratech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Daksha Jobanputra

Non Executive Director

Rishi Jashwantrai Karia

Managing Director & CFO

Nilesh Jobanputra

Independent Director

Rahul Chandrakant Pohekar

Independent Director

Pragya Soni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shristi Ramani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jayant Infratech Ltd

Summary

Summary

Jayant Infratech Limited was originally incorporated on July 7, 2003 as a Private Limited Company as Shri Raj Manufacturing and Projects Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. The name of Company was changed from Shri Raj Manufacturing and Projects Private Limited to Jayant Infratech Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 01, 2008. Further, the Company converted into Public limited and the name was changed to Jayant Infratech Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated March 29, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh.The Companys IPO came in July, 2022 by issuing 9,24,000 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.19 Crore. The Company is engaged in the field of Railway Infrastructure Development involving design, drawing, supply, Erection and Commissioning of 25KV, 50Hz Single Phase Traction Overhead Equipment. The key clients of the Company include various zones of the Indian Railways like Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, Northern Railway, East Coast Railway, North Frontier Railway, East Central Railway, Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) as well as large Public and Private Sector. The major work encompasses electrification of new & existing Railway tracks helping nation to reduce dependability of fossil fuels thereby reducing the carbon print foot.The Company services
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jayant Infratech Ltd share price today?

The Jayant Infratech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹141 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jayant Infratech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jayant Infratech Ltd is ₹136.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jayant Infratech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jayant Infratech Ltd is 28.45 and 4.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jayant Infratech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jayant Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jayant Infratech Ltd is ₹103.55 and ₹344 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jayant Infratech Ltd?

Jayant Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 74.05%, 1 Year at -40.89%, 6 Month at -21.65%, 3 Month at 1.23% and 1 Month at 3.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jayant Infratech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jayant Infratech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.51 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.49 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayant Infratech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

