SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹137
Prev. Close₹140.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.17
Day's High₹141
Day's Low₹137
52 Week's High₹344
52 Week's Low₹103.55
Book Value₹32.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)136.86
P/E28.45
EPS4.93
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.99
9.71
2.31
2.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.58
16.78
15.39
12.24
Net Worth
37.57
26.49
17.7
14.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
35.18
33.86
18.21
13.21
yoy growth (%)
3.87
85.96
37.77
Raw materials
-30.98
-29.59
-10.02
-7.22
As % of sales
88.08
87.37
55.05
54.63
Employee costs
-1.54
-1.56
-4.48
-3.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.85
1.77
0.94
0.69
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.18
-0.14
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.45
-0.24
-0.18
Working capital
2.17
-1.14
0.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.87
85.96
37.77
Op profit growth
0.54
69.72
29.56
EBIT growth
2.65
62.16
27.32
Net profit growth
5.8
88.04
38.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Daksha Jobanputra
Non Executive Director
Rishi Jashwantrai Karia
Managing Director & CFO
Nilesh Jobanputra
Independent Director
Rahul Chandrakant Pohekar
Independent Director
Pragya Soni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shristi Ramani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jayant Infratech Ltd
Summary
Jayant Infratech Limited was originally incorporated on July 7, 2003 as a Private Limited Company as Shri Raj Manufacturing and Projects Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. The name of Company was changed from Shri Raj Manufacturing and Projects Private Limited to Jayant Infratech Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 01, 2008. Further, the Company converted into Public limited and the name was changed to Jayant Infratech Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated March 29, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh.The Companys IPO came in July, 2022 by issuing 9,24,000 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.19 Crore. The Company is engaged in the field of Railway Infrastructure Development involving design, drawing, supply, Erection and Commissioning of 25KV, 50Hz Single Phase Traction Overhead Equipment. The key clients of the Company include various zones of the Indian Railways like Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, Northern Railway, East Coast Railway, North Frontier Railway, East Central Railway, Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) as well as large Public and Private Sector. The major work encompasses electrification of new & existing Railway tracks helping nation to reduce dependability of fossil fuels thereby reducing the carbon print foot.The Company services
Read More
The Jayant Infratech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹141 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jayant Infratech Ltd is ₹136.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jayant Infratech Ltd is 28.45 and 4.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jayant Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jayant Infratech Ltd is ₹103.55 and ₹344 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jayant Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 74.05%, 1 Year at -40.89%, 6 Month at -21.65%, 3 Month at 1.23% and 1 Month at 3.89%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.