Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Jayant Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (including any statutory modification(s) amendment(s) and re-enactment(s) thereof) notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at 5:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Mangal Smriti Bajpai Ground Tilak Nagar Bilaspur-495001 to transact with or without modifications the following Business: 1. To consider approve & take on record the un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Auditor thereon. Please take the same on your record and oblige. With reference to the stated Subject, we bring to your kind notice that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting considered and approved the Unaudited Financial result for the half year ended on 30.09.2024 along with the limited review report of the Statutory Auditors. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

Jayant Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 04th day of September 2024 at 2.30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated to consider and approve the following businesses along with other routine businesses: - 1. To consider & approve draft Annual Report of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. To approve the Board Report of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024; 3. To consider Secretarial Audit Report received from M/s Rohtash Agrawal & Co. Company Secretaries Raipur for the period ended on March 312024; 4. To Approve and Increase in the Limit of Managerial Remuneration Payable to Mr. Nilesh Jobanputra (DIN: 00188698) Managing Director in Excess of 5% of the Net Profits of the Company. and as detailed in intimation attached. With reference to the captioned subject and pursuance to Regulation 29 & 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of directors have inter alia; 1. Considered and approved the Annual Report of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. Considered and approved the Board report of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024; 3. Considered and approved the Secretarial Audit Report received from M/s Rohtash Agrawal & Co., Company Secretaries, Raipur for the period ended on 31st March 2024; 4. Recommended for payment of Managerial Remuneration to Mr. Nilesh Jobanputra (DIN: 00188698) Managing Director in Excess of 5% of the Net Profits of the Company. 5. Considered and approved the re-appointment, Subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Annual General meeting of Mr. Rishi Jashwantrai Karia, who is liable to retire by rotation; and as detailed in attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

The Board have considered and approved and adopted the following agendas: 1. Re-appointment of M/s Rohtash Agrawal & Co., Company Secretaries, as the Secretarial Auditors . 2. Re-appointment of M/s Natwar Vinod &Co., Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditors. 3. Change in the Branch Office Address of the Company at Mumbai. The branch will be shifted to 3rd floor, Jeevarshi Apartment above thane Bharat Sahakari Bank near image showroom Shivaji Chowk Kalyan (w) - 421301 Dist. - Thane - Maharashtra with effect from 14th August, 2024. 4. Constitution of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee. The Board has constituted a CSR Committee and the committee consists of the below mentioned members. 1. Mr. Nilesh Jobanputra - Chairman - Managing Director 2. Mrs.Daksha Jobanputra - Member - Executive Director 3. Ms. Pragya Soni -Member -Independent Director The Board Meeting started at 12.00 P.M. and concluded at 12:30 P.M.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024