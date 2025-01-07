Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
35.18
33.86
18.21
13.21
yoy growth (%)
3.87
85.96
37.77
Raw materials
-30.98
-29.59
-10.02
-7.22
As % of sales
88.08
87.37
55.05
54.63
Employee costs
-1.54
-1.56
-4.48
-3.66
As % of sales
4.39
4.61
24.61
27.7
Other costs
-0.51
-0.59
-2.45
-1.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.47
1.76
13.48
10.38
Operating profit
2.12
2.11
1.24
0.96
OPM
6.04
6.24
6.84
7.27
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.18
-0.14
-0.14
Interest expense
-0.43
-0.45
-0.42
-0.38
Other income
0.32
0.29
0.26
0.26
Profit before tax
1.85
1.77
0.94
0.69
Taxes
-0.46
-0.45
-0.24
-0.18
Tax rate
-24.81
-25.52
-26.07
-27.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.39
1.31
0.7
0.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.39
1.31
0.7
0.5
yoy growth (%)
5.8
88.04
38.94
NPM
3.96
3.89
3.85
3.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.