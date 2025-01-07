iifl-logo-icon 1
Jayant Infratech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

134.05
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

35.18

33.86

18.21

13.21

yoy growth (%)

3.87

85.96

37.77

Raw materials

-30.98

-29.59

-10.02

-7.22

As % of sales

88.08

87.37

55.05

54.63

Employee costs

-1.54

-1.56

-4.48

-3.66

As % of sales

4.39

4.61

24.61

27.7

Other costs

-0.51

-0.59

-2.45

-1.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.47

1.76

13.48

10.38

Operating profit

2.12

2.11

1.24

0.96

OPM

6.04

6.24

6.84

7.27

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.18

-0.14

-0.14

Interest expense

-0.43

-0.45

-0.42

-0.38

Other income

0.32

0.29

0.26

0.26

Profit before tax

1.85

1.77

0.94

0.69

Taxes

-0.46

-0.45

-0.24

-0.18

Tax rate

-24.81

-25.52

-26.07

-27.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.39

1.31

0.7

0.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.39

1.31

0.7

0.5

yoy growth (%)

5.8

88.04

38.94

NPM

3.96

3.89

3.85

3.81

