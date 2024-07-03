Jayant Infratech Ltd Summary

Jayant Infratech Limited was originally incorporated on July 7, 2003 as a Private Limited Company as Shri Raj Manufacturing and Projects Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. The name of Company was changed from Shri Raj Manufacturing and Projects Private Limited to Jayant Infratech Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 01, 2008. Further, the Company converted into Public limited and the name was changed to Jayant Infratech Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated March 29, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh.The Companys IPO came in July, 2022 by issuing 9,24,000 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.19 Crore. The Company is engaged in the field of Railway Infrastructure Development involving design, drawing, supply, Erection and Commissioning of 25KV, 50Hz Single Phase Traction Overhead Equipment. The key clients of the Company include various zones of the Indian Railways like Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, Northern Railway, East Coast Railway, North Frontier Railway, East Central Railway, Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) as well as large Public and Private Sector. The major work encompasses electrification of new & existing Railway tracks helping nation to reduce dependability of fossil fuels thereby reducing the carbon print foot.The Company services include concept to commissioning of Railway Infrastructure right from design to energization. The Company has completed thousands of kilometres of electrification & erected several traction substations contributing significantly to Indias railway modernization efforts. Its client roster includes various zones of the Indian Railways such as North Central Railway, West CentralRailway, North-Western Railway, South Central Railway, central Railway and South-Eastern Central Railway. The Company also worked with public sector entities like RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Limited), IRCON International Limited Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited (DFCCIL), Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) as well as private sector clients in the railway infrastructure domain.The Company is based out in Chhattisgarh and this gives an opportunity to offer the services to coal mines. Usually, coal mines in Chhattisgarh have to develop siding which is used to load and transport coals from mines to respective customers. A siding, in rail terminology, is a low-speed track section distinct from a running line or through route such as a main line, branch line, or spur. It may connect to through track or to other sidings at either end. Sidings often have lighter rails, meant for lower speed or less heavy traffic, and few, if any, signals. The Company developed many siding in the state to facilitate coal mines. Over the years, the Company has completed thousands of kilometres of electrification and erected several traction substations. Its key clients include various zones of the Indian Railways, as well as large public and private sector entities. The Companys services range from concept to commissioning of railway infrastructure, covering everything from design to energization.The Company focused on the Electrification sector of the Railways keeping in view the vast scope of work in the existing and the untapped areas. Apart from this, the Company first ventured into a highly technical field, overhead electrification of the Indian Railways and through a series of events over the successive years made rapid and spectacular progress in the field chosen for work and with dedication, team work, and commitment.