Jayatma Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.4
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Jayatma Industri FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.31

0.14

0.41

0.37

Depreciation

-0.31

-0.34

-0.33

-0.33

Tax paid

-0.08

0.03

-0.19

-0.17

Working capital

0.96

-0.6

-0.44

-3.28

Other operating items

Operating

0.88

-0.76

-0.55

-3.41

Capital expenditure

-0.17

0.17

0

0

Free cash flow

0.71

-0.59

-0.55

-3.41

Equity raised

10.97

10.1

9.15

8.8

Investing

0

-0.03

-0.12

0.04

Financing

0.27

33.3

37.13

-4.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.96

42.77

45.61

1.21

