Jayatma Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.31
0.14
0.41
0.37
Depreciation
-0.31
-0.34
-0.33
-0.33
Tax paid
-0.08
0.03
-0.19
-0.17
Working capital
0.96
-0.6
-0.44
-3.28
Other operating items
Operating
0.88
-0.76
-0.55
-3.41
Capital expenditure
-0.17
0.17
0
0
Free cash flow
0.71
-0.59
-0.55
-3.41
Equity raised
10.97
10.1
9.15
8.8
Investing
0
-0.03
-0.12
0.04
Financing
0.27
33.3
37.13
-4.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.96
42.77
45.61
1.21
