|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
155.29
116.47
138.85
105.11
yoy growth (%)
33.33
-16.11
32.09
-37.88
Raw materials
-147.44
-109.33
-136.37
-99.24
As % of sales
94.94
93.87
98.21
94.41
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.25
-0.19
-0.27
As % of sales
0.17
0.21
0.14
0.26
Other costs
-5.3
-4.14
-2.33
-3.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.41
3.55
1.68
3.25
Operating profit
2.27
2.73
-0.05
2.18
OPM
1.46
2.35
-0.03
2.07
Depreciation
-0.31
-0.34
-0.33
-0.33
Interest expense
-1.72
-2.39
-1.68
-1.55
Other income
0.08
0.14
2.49
0.07
Profit before tax
0.31
0.14
0.41
0.37
Taxes
-0.08
0.03
-0.19
-0.17
Tax rate
-26
27.47
-47.12
-47.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.23
0.18
0.22
0.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.23
0.18
0.22
0.19
yoy growth (%)
27.12
-16.59
13.85
-22.16
NPM
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.18
