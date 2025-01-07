iifl-logo-icon 1
Jayatma Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.22
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:57:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

155.29

116.47

138.85

105.11

yoy growth (%)

33.33

-16.11

32.09

-37.88

Raw materials

-147.44

-109.33

-136.37

-99.24

As % of sales

94.94

93.87

98.21

94.41

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.25

-0.19

-0.27

As % of sales

0.17

0.21

0.14

0.26

Other costs

-5.3

-4.14

-2.33

-3.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.41

3.55

1.68

3.25

Operating profit

2.27

2.73

-0.05

2.18

OPM

1.46

2.35

-0.03

2.07

Depreciation

-0.31

-0.34

-0.33

-0.33

Interest expense

-1.72

-2.39

-1.68

-1.55

Other income

0.08

0.14

2.49

0.07

Profit before tax

0.31

0.14

0.41

0.37

Taxes

-0.08

0.03

-0.19

-0.17

Tax rate

-26

27.47

-47.12

-47.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.23

0.18

0.22

0.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.23

0.18

0.22

0.19

yoy growth (%)

27.12

-16.59

13.85

-22.16

NPM

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.18

