Jayatma Industries Ltd Share Price

16.4
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:17:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.22
  • Day's High18.08
  • 52 Wk High20.1
  • Prev. Close17.22
  • Day's Low16.37
  • 52 Wk Low 9.72
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.44
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.13
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jayatma Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

17.22

Prev. Close

17.22

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

18.08

Day's Low

16.37

52 Week's High

20.1

52 Week's Low

9.72

Book Value

19.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jayatma Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

Jayatma Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jayatma Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:36 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.15%

Non-Promoter- 56.84%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 56.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jayatma Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.15

6.15

6.15

6.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.16

6.09

5.99

5.72

Net Worth

12.31

12.24

12.14

11.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

155.29

116.47

138.85

105.11

yoy growth (%)

33.33

-16.11

32.09

-37.88

Raw materials

-147.44

-109.33

-136.37

-99.24

As % of sales

94.94

93.87

98.21

94.41

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.25

-0.19

-0.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.31

0.14

0.41

0.37

Depreciation

-0.31

-0.34

-0.33

-0.33

Tax paid

-0.08

0.03

-0.19

-0.17

Working capital

0.96

-0.6

-0.44

-3.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.33

-16.11

32.09

-37.88

Op profit growth

-17.07

-5,166.42

-102.47

-21.19

EBIT growth

-19.58

20.53

9.56

-30.41

Net profit growth

27.12

-16.59

13.85

-22.16

No Record Found

Jayatma Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jayatma Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Nirav K Shah

Independent Director

Fenil R Shah

Independent Director

Rajan Parikh

Chairman & Independent Directo

Janak G Nanavaty

Non Executive Director

Toshi Mehta

Independent Director

Premal Rajnikant Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jayatma Industries Ltd

Summary

Santaram Spinners Limited is the flagship company of the renowned P Jayantilal Group. Established since 1955 Jayatma Group is the pioneer traders of cotton and blended yarns. Over the last eight decades, the Group and its companies have presence in the entire gamut of cotton textiles value chain.Jayatma Industries Limited formerly known as Santaram Spinners Limited was established since 1983 became a pioneer in open-end yarn and industrial yarns. Over the years, the Company has been achieving a steady and well-balanced growth. Today, the Company has over 100 Cr. turnover with a comprehensive business network encompassing over several geographical locations internationally including many in domestic market. The Company has been achieving a steady and well-balanced growth.
Company FAQs

What is the Jayatma Industries Ltd share price today?

The Jayatma Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jayatma Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jayatma Industries Ltd is ₹10.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jayatma Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jayatma Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jayatma Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jayatma Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jayatma Industries Ltd is ₹9.72 and ₹20.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jayatma Industries Ltd?

Jayatma Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.73%, 3 Years at 8.83%, 1 Year at 9.33%, 6 Month at 68.99%, 3 Month at 29.38% and 1 Month at 5.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jayatma Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jayatma Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.16 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 56.84 %

