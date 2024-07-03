Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹17.22
Prev. Close₹17.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹18.08
Day's Low₹16.37
52 Week's High₹20.1
52 Week's Low₹9.72
Book Value₹19.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.15
6.15
6.15
6.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.16
6.09
5.99
5.72
Net Worth
12.31
12.24
12.14
11.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
155.29
116.47
138.85
105.11
yoy growth (%)
33.33
-16.11
32.09
-37.88
Raw materials
-147.44
-109.33
-136.37
-99.24
As % of sales
94.94
93.87
98.21
94.41
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.25
-0.19
-0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.31
0.14
0.41
0.37
Depreciation
-0.31
-0.34
-0.33
-0.33
Tax paid
-0.08
0.03
-0.19
-0.17
Working capital
0.96
-0.6
-0.44
-3.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.33
-16.11
32.09
-37.88
Op profit growth
-17.07
-5,166.42
-102.47
-21.19
EBIT growth
-19.58
20.53
9.56
-30.41
Net profit growth
27.12
-16.59
13.85
-22.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Nirav K Shah
Independent Director
Fenil R Shah
Independent Director
Rajan Parikh
Chairman & Independent Directo
Janak G Nanavaty
Non Executive Director
Toshi Mehta
Independent Director
Premal Rajnikant Joshi
Summary
Santaram Spinners Limited is the flagship company of the renowned P Jayantilal Group. Established since 1955 Jayatma Group is the pioneer traders of cotton and blended yarns. Over the last eight decades, the Group and its companies have presence in the entire gamut of cotton textiles value chain.Jayatma Industries Limited formerly known as Santaram Spinners Limited was established since 1983 became a pioneer in open-end yarn and industrial yarns. Over the years, the Company has been achieving a steady and well-balanced growth. Today, the Company has over 100 Cr. turnover with a comprehensive business network encompassing over several geographical locations internationally including many in domestic market. The Company has been achieving a steady and well-balanced growth.
The Jayatma Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jayatma Industries Ltd is ₹10.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jayatma Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jayatma Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jayatma Industries Ltd is ₹9.72 and ₹20.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jayatma Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.73%, 3 Years at 8.83%, 1 Year at 9.33%, 6 Month at 68.99%, 3 Month at 29.38% and 1 Month at 5.45%.
