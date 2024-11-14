Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Jayatma Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 4th Floor 1 Laxminagar Co. Op. Society Beside Naranpura Post Office Naranpura Ahmedabad - 380 013 inter-alia to consider the following agendas: 1. To consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter Ended on 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015; 2. Such Other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. 14th November, 2024 at 12:00 Noon. at 4th Floor, 1, Laxminagar Co. Op. Society, Naranpura, Ahmedabad -380013, had considered the following matter: Approval of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended on 30th September,2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with the Independent Auditors Review Report are attached herewith. The Board Meeting started at 12:00 Noon and ended on 4:00 P.M. Kindly acknowledge the receipt and update your website with the same. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Jayatma Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter. 2. To fix date and time for conducting the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company through video conferencing for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024; 3. To approve the draft notice for calling 40th Annual General Meeting; 4. To approve the draft of Directors Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024; 5. To fix book closure schedule and E voting schedule for ensuing AGM. 6. To appoint Mr. Chintan K. Patel Company Secretary Ahmedabad as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the year 2024-25. 7. To consider and approve appointment of Scrutinizer to scrutinize the entire e-voting process of AGM including remote e-voting. 8. To consider and approve the promoter reclassification application received under Regulation 31A of SEBI (LODR)Regulation 2015. 9. Such other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.24 has been and disclosure pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 has been attached. Kindly consider attached PDF for the same. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 8 May 2024

Jayatma Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 16th May 2024 at 4th Floor 1 Laxminagar Co. Op. Society Beside Naranpura Post Office Naranpura Ahmedabad - 380 013 inter-alia to consider the following agendas: 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. 2. Such Other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e.16th May, 2024, 3:00 P.M. at 4th Floor, 1, Laxminagar Co. Op. Society, Naranpura, Ahmedabad -380013, had considered the following matter: Approval of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with the Independent Auditors Report are attached herewith. The Board Meeting started at 3:00 P.M. and ended on 07:30 P.M. Kindly acknowledge the receipt and update your website with the same. (As Per BSE Anouncement Dated on: 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024