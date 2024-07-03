iifl-logo-icon 1
Santaram Spinners Limited is the flagship company of the renowned P Jayantilal Group. Established since 1955 Jayatma Group is the pioneer traders of cotton and blended yarns. Over the last eight decades, the Group and its companies have presence in the entire gamut of cotton textiles value chain.Jayatma Industries Limited formerly known as Santaram Spinners Limited was established since 1983 became a pioneer in open-end yarn and industrial yarns. Over the years, the Company has been achieving a steady and well-balanced growth. Today, the Company has over 100 Cr. turnover with a comprehensive business network encompassing over several geographical locations internationally including many in domestic market. The Company has been achieving a steady and well-balanced growth.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.