AGM 24/09/2024 In Compliance with regulation 30 read with sub para 13 of Part A of schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, please find the enclosed herewith proceedings of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24th September, 2024 from 11:30 AM to 11:38 AM, through video conference (VC)/other Audio-Visual means (OAVM). Kindly take the same on your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)