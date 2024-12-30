iifl-logo-icon 1
JCT Ltd Balance Sheet

1.21
(-4.72%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

217.08

217.08

217.09

209.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.14

134.85

123.32

107.59

Net Worth

270.22

351.93

340.41

317.2

Minority Interest

Debt

197.82

182.33

192.43

174.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

468.04

534.26

532.84

491.6

Fixed Assets

562.77

570.18

583.12

594.65

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.98

1.58

1.53

1.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-105.7

-49.01

-62.99

-127.12

Inventories

150.44

165.03

154.17

159.14

Inventory Days

85.61

83.81

Sundry Debtors

32.78

59.8

51.75

23.76

Debtor Days

28.73

12.51

Other Current Assets

50.68

52

43.75

45.26

Sundry Creditors

-131.9

-139.43

-132.46

-126.12

Creditor Days

73.55

66.42

Other Current Liabilities

-207.7

-186.41

-180.2

-229.16

Cash

8.99

11.52

11.16

22.36

Total Assets

468.04

534.27

532.82

491.6

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

