JCT Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
217.08
217.08
217.09
209.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.14
134.85
123.32
107.59
Net Worth
270.22
351.93
340.41
317.2
Minority Interest
Debt
197.82
182.33
192.43
174.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
468.04
534.26
532.84
491.6
Fixed Assets
562.77
570.18
583.12
594.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.98
1.58
1.53
1.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-105.7
-49.01
-62.99
-127.12
Inventories
150.44
165.03
154.17
159.14
Inventory Days
85.61
83.81
Sundry Debtors
32.78
59.8
51.75
23.76
Debtor Days
28.73
12.51
Other Current Assets
50.68
52
43.75
45.26
Sundry Creditors
-131.9
-139.43
-132.46
-126.12
Creditor Days
73.55
66.42
Other Current Liabilities
-207.7
-186.41
-180.2
-229.16
Cash
8.99
11.52
11.16
22.36
Total Assets
468.04
534.27
532.82
491.6
