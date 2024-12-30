Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
657.29
693
757.61
803.62
yoy growth (%)
-5.15
-8.52
-5.72
-7.99
Raw materials
-357.35
-403.18
-449.13
-465.65
As % of sales
54.36
58.17
59.28
57.94
Employee costs
-81.68
-108.92
-119.78
-129.83
As % of sales
12.42
15.71
15.81
16.15
Other costs
-151.04
-183.55
-169.04
-173.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.97
26.48
22.31
21.62
Operating profit
67.21
-2.65
19.65
34.36
OPM
10.22
-0.38
2.59
4.27
Depreciation
-14.56
-15.02
-30.49
-31.08
Interest expense
-46
-42.71
-35.5
-37.32
Other income
8.05
15.82
10.45
16.78
Profit before tax
14.69
-44.56
-35.88
-17.26
Taxes
0
0
-0.16
-0.01
Tax rate
0
0
0.44
0.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.69
-44.56
-36.04
-17.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
14.7
-44.56
-36.04
-17.28
yoy growth (%)
-132.98
23.64
108.54
-418.01
NPM
2.23
-6.43
-4.75
-2.15
