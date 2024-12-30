iifl-logo-icon 1
JCT Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.21
(-4.72%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

657.29

693

757.61

803.62

yoy growth (%)

-5.15

-8.52

-5.72

-7.99

Raw materials

-357.35

-403.18

-449.13

-465.65

As % of sales

54.36

58.17

59.28

57.94

Employee costs

-81.68

-108.92

-119.78

-129.83

As % of sales

12.42

15.71

15.81

16.15

Other costs

-151.04

-183.55

-169.04

-173.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.97

26.48

22.31

21.62

Operating profit

67.21

-2.65

19.65

34.36

OPM

10.22

-0.38

2.59

4.27

Depreciation

-14.56

-15.02

-30.49

-31.08

Interest expense

-46

-42.71

-35.5

-37.32

Other income

8.05

15.82

10.45

16.78

Profit before tax

14.69

-44.56

-35.88

-17.26

Taxes

0

0

-0.16

-0.01

Tax rate

0

0

0.44

0.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.69

-44.56

-36.04

-17.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

14.7

-44.56

-36.04

-17.28

yoy growth (%)

-132.98

23.64

108.54

-418.01

NPM

2.23

-6.43

-4.75

-2.15

