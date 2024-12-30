iifl-logo-icon 1
JCT Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.21
(-4.72%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.69

-44.56

-35.88

-17.26

Depreciation

-14.56

-15.02

-30.49

-31.08

Tax paid

0

0

-0.16

-0.01

Working capital

45.67

-85.8

-31.94

-39.06

Other operating items

Operating

45.8

-145.38

-98.47

-87.43

Capital expenditure

-20.46

298.04

4.03

-674.78

Free cash flow

25.33

152.65

-94.43

-762.21

Equity raised

223.69

122.35

-109.7

-86.99

Investing

-0.18

0.05

0

-3.11

Financing

49.65

102.63

139.82

146.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

298.49

377.68

-64.32

-705.34

