JCT Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.69
-44.56
-35.88
-17.26
Depreciation
-14.56
-15.02
-30.49
-31.08
Tax paid
0
0
-0.16
-0.01
Working capital
45.67
-85.8
-31.94
-39.06
Other operating items
Operating
45.8
-145.38
-98.47
-87.43
Capital expenditure
-20.46
298.04
4.03
-674.78
Free cash flow
25.33
152.65
-94.43
-762.21
Equity raised
223.69
122.35
-109.7
-86.99
Investing
-0.18
0.05
0
-3.11
Financing
49.65
102.63
139.82
146.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
298.49
377.68
-64.32
-705.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.