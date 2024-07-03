Summary

JCT Ltd was incorporated in 1946 under the name Jagatjit Cotton Textile Mills Ltd and renamed JCT in 1989. The company was promoted by M M Thapar. The Company is primarily a manufacturer of cloth and nylon filament yarn, with manufacturing facilities at Phagwara and Hoshiarpur in Punjab. In 1980-81, JCT entered into a technical collaboration with Zimmers, Germany, to set up a nylon-6 filament yarn plant at Hoshiarpur, Punjab, which was commissioned in 1982. A technical agreement was also entered into with E I Dupont, US, to set up a PSF plant. In 1990, Sterling Steels & Wires and Kidarnath Kishanchand (P) Ltd were amalgamated with JCT. One of the subsidiary, JCT Fibres, was amalgamated with JCT in Apr.94.During 1998, the company entered into a slump sale agreement with Polysindo Group of Indonesia for sale and hive-off its losing synthetic fibre business. It commissioned its Wire Rope Plant. In 1999, it increased the installed capacity of synthetic filament yarn, polyester filament yarn, chips, steel wire, strand wires, wire rope, polyester staple fiber, partially oriented yarn and looms to 9000 tonnes, 6000 tonnes, 13500 tonnes, 45000 tonnes, 3000 tonnes, 9000 tonnes, 75000 tonnes 16500 tonnes and 1694 nos respectively. The company has replaced 120 NMM looms with 22 Airjet looms at Phargwara unit of textile division. This will definitely reduce cost of production and also enhance the quality of fabric.The Textile Unit at Phagwara added 3 3 more Airjet looms by replacing old

