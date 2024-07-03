SectorTextiles
Open₹1.21
Prev. Close₹1.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.8
Day's High₹1.21
Day's Low₹1.21
52 Week's High₹4.57
52 Week's Low₹1.21
Book Value₹-0.3
Face Value₹2.5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)105.07
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
217.08
217.08
217.09
209.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.14
134.85
123.32
107.59
Net Worth
270.22
351.93
340.41
317.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
657.29
693
757.61
803.62
yoy growth (%)
-5.15
-8.52
-5.72
-7.99
Raw materials
-357.35
-403.18
-449.13
-465.65
As % of sales
54.36
58.17
59.28
57.94
Employee costs
-81.68
-108.92
-119.78
-129.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.69
-44.56
-35.88
-17.26
Depreciation
-14.56
-15.02
-30.49
-31.08
Tax paid
0
0
-0.16
-0.01
Working capital
45.67
-85.8
-31.94
-39.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.15
-8.52
-5.72
-7.99
Op profit growth
-2,631.57
-113.5
-42.79
-44.65
EBIT growth
-3,378.1
383.27
-101.9
-55.25
Net profit growth
-132.98
23.64
108.54
-418.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
758.82
592.48
577.65
545.89
563.82
Excise Duty
32.49
19.93
18.12
23.45
23.29
Net Sales
726.33
572.55
559.53
522.42
540.52
Other Operating Income
14.06
10.85
13.38
14.73
0
Other Income
113.56
2
5.44
2.74
5.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Samir Thapar
Independent Director
Ajit Kumar Doshi
Director- Strategy & B D
Priya Thapar
Independent Director
Ramswaroop Samria
Independent Director
Surendra Mal Daga
Nominee (Govt)
MAMTA KUMARI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivani Kapoor
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by JCT Ltd
Summary
JCT Ltd was incorporated in 1946 under the name Jagatjit Cotton Textile Mills Ltd and renamed JCT in 1989. The company was promoted by M M Thapar. The Company is primarily a manufacturer of cloth and nylon filament yarn, with manufacturing facilities at Phagwara and Hoshiarpur in Punjab. In 1980-81, JCT entered into a technical collaboration with Zimmers, Germany, to set up a nylon-6 filament yarn plant at Hoshiarpur, Punjab, which was commissioned in 1982. A technical agreement was also entered into with E I Dupont, US, to set up a PSF plant. In 1990, Sterling Steels & Wires and Kidarnath Kishanchand (P) Ltd were amalgamated with JCT. One of the subsidiary, JCT Fibres, was amalgamated with JCT in Apr.94.During 1998, the company entered into a slump sale agreement with Polysindo Group of Indonesia for sale and hive-off its losing synthetic fibre business. It commissioned its Wire Rope Plant. In 1999, it increased the installed capacity of synthetic filament yarn, polyester filament yarn, chips, steel wire, strand wires, wire rope, polyester staple fiber, partially oriented yarn and looms to 9000 tonnes, 6000 tonnes, 13500 tonnes, 45000 tonnes, 3000 tonnes, 9000 tonnes, 75000 tonnes 16500 tonnes and 1694 nos respectively. The company has replaced 120 NMM looms with 22 Airjet looms at Phargwara unit of textile division. This will definitely reduce cost of production and also enhance the quality of fabric.The Textile Unit at Phagwara added 3 3 more Airjet looms by replacing old
Read More
The JCT Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JCT Ltd is ₹105.07 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of JCT Ltd is 0 and -3.96 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JCT Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JCT Ltd is ₹1.21 and ₹4.57 as of 30 Dec ‘24
JCT Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.34%, 3 Years at -44.56%, 1 Year at -57.39%, 6 Month at -48.07%, 3 Month at -11.03% and 1 Month at -17.12%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.