JCT Ltd Share Price

1.21
(-4.72%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.21
  • Day's High1.21
  • 52 Wk High4.57
  • Prev. Close1.27
  • Day's Low1.21
  • 52 Wk Low 1.21
  • Turnover (lac)4.8
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2.5
  • Book Value-0.3
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)105.07
  • Div. Yield0
JCT Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1.21

Prev. Close

1.27

Turnover(Lac.)

4.8

Day's High

1.21

Day's Low

1.21

52 Week's High

4.57

52 Week's Low

1.21

Book Value

-0.3

Face Value

2.5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

105.07

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

JCT Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jun, 2023

arrow

JCT Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

JCT Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:19 PM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.24%

Non-Promoter- 9.23%

Institutions: 9.22%

Non-Institutions: 63.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JCT Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

217.08

217.08

217.09

209.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.14

134.85

123.32

107.59

Net Worth

270.22

351.93

340.41

317.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

657.29

693

757.61

803.62

yoy growth (%)

-5.15

-8.52

-5.72

-7.99

Raw materials

-357.35

-403.18

-449.13

-465.65

As % of sales

54.36

58.17

59.28

57.94

Employee costs

-81.68

-108.92

-119.78

-129.83

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.69

-44.56

-35.88

-17.26

Depreciation

-14.56

-15.02

-30.49

-31.08

Tax paid

0

0

-0.16

-0.01

Working capital

45.67

-85.8

-31.94

-39.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.15

-8.52

-5.72

-7.99

Op profit growth

-2,631.57

-113.5

-42.79

-44.65

EBIT growth

-3,378.1

383.27

-101.9

-55.25

Net profit growth

-132.98

23.64

108.54

-418.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

758.82

592.48

577.65

545.89

563.82

Excise Duty

32.49

19.93

18.12

23.45

23.29

Net Sales

726.33

572.55

559.53

522.42

540.52

Other Operating Income

14.06

10.85

13.38

14.73

0

Other Income

113.56

2

5.44

2.74

5.92

View Annually Results

JCT Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JCT Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Samir Thapar

Independent Director

Ajit Kumar Doshi

Director- Strategy & B D

Priya Thapar

Independent Director

Ramswaroop Samria

Independent Director

Surendra Mal Daga

Nominee (Govt)

MAMTA KUMARI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivani Kapoor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JCT Ltd

Summary

JCT Ltd was incorporated in 1946 under the name Jagatjit Cotton Textile Mills Ltd and renamed JCT in 1989. The company was promoted by M M Thapar. The Company is primarily a manufacturer of cloth and nylon filament yarn, with manufacturing facilities at Phagwara and Hoshiarpur in Punjab. In 1980-81, JCT entered into a technical collaboration with Zimmers, Germany, to set up a nylon-6 filament yarn plant at Hoshiarpur, Punjab, which was commissioned in 1982. A technical agreement was also entered into with E I Dupont, US, to set up a PSF plant. In 1990, Sterling Steels & Wires and Kidarnath Kishanchand (P) Ltd were amalgamated with JCT. One of the subsidiary, JCT Fibres, was amalgamated with JCT in Apr.94.During 1998, the company entered into a slump sale agreement with Polysindo Group of Indonesia for sale and hive-off its losing synthetic fibre business. It commissioned its Wire Rope Plant. In 1999, it increased the installed capacity of synthetic filament yarn, polyester filament yarn, chips, steel wire, strand wires, wire rope, polyester staple fiber, partially oriented yarn and looms to 9000 tonnes, 6000 tonnes, 13500 tonnes, 45000 tonnes, 3000 tonnes, 9000 tonnes, 75000 tonnes 16500 tonnes and 1694 nos respectively. The company has replaced 120 NMM looms with 22 Airjet looms at Phargwara unit of textile division. This will definitely reduce cost of production and also enhance the quality of fabric.The Textile Unit at Phagwara added 3 3 more Airjet looms by replacing old
Company FAQs

What is the JCT Ltd share price today?

The JCT Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of JCT Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JCT Ltd is ₹105.07 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of JCT Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JCT Ltd is 0 and -3.96 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JCT Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JCT Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JCT Ltd is ₹1.21 and ₹4.57 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of JCT Ltd?

JCT Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.34%, 3 Years at -44.56%, 1 Year at -57.39%, 6 Month at -48.07%, 3 Month at -11.03% and 1 Month at -17.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JCT Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JCT Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.24 %
Institutions - 9.23 %
Public - 63.53 %

