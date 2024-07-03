JCT Ltd Summary

JCT Ltd was incorporated in 1946 under the name Jagatjit Cotton Textile Mills Ltd and renamed JCT in 1989. The company was promoted by M M Thapar. The Company is primarily a manufacturer of cloth and nylon filament yarn, with manufacturing facilities at Phagwara and Hoshiarpur in Punjab. In 1980-81, JCT entered into a technical collaboration with Zimmers, Germany, to set up a nylon-6 filament yarn plant at Hoshiarpur, Punjab, which was commissioned in 1982. A technical agreement was also entered into with E I Dupont, US, to set up a PSF plant. In 1990, Sterling Steels & Wires and Kidarnath Kishanchand (P) Ltd were amalgamated with JCT. One of the subsidiary, JCT Fibres, was amalgamated with JCT in Apr.94.During 1998, the company entered into a slump sale agreement with Polysindo Group of Indonesia for sale and hive-off its losing synthetic fibre business. It commissioned its Wire Rope Plant. In 1999, it increased the installed capacity of synthetic filament yarn, polyester filament yarn, chips, steel wire, strand wires, wire rope, polyester staple fiber, partially oriented yarn and looms to 9000 tonnes, 6000 tonnes, 13500 tonnes, 45000 tonnes, 3000 tonnes, 9000 tonnes, 75000 tonnes 16500 tonnes and 1694 nos respectively. The company has replaced 120 NMM looms with 22 Airjet looms at Phargwara unit of textile division. This will definitely reduce cost of production and also enhance the quality of fabric.The Textile Unit at Phagwara added 3 3 more Airjet looms by replacing old NMM looms. Further, the Unit also commissioned steam based 5.5 MW Captive Power Plant during February, 2006. During 2005-06, M/s. Polytex Fibres Trading Company Limited, Chohal Exports Limited, Kidarnath Kishanchand Finance & Investments Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiary companies and Narandas Rajaram & Company Limited, Ratendon Investments & Holdings Limited and Teju Holdings Pvt. Limited, associate companies were merged with the Company through Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective on 01 April, 2005.During the year 2007-08, the Company completed modernization-cum-expansion of integrated textile mill at Phagwara involving replacement of old machineries in its Spinning and Weaving sections and addition of Processing facilities. With this the entire production capacity of the Plant has been modernized. The Company replaced 456 shuttle looms with Airjet and Rapier Looms from Picanol. The spinning capacity of 22,000 spindles has also been modernized with ring frames from Zinser and Erfangji and the preparatory machines from Trutzschler, Trumac and LMW. Greenfield project for manufacturing of 15 lakh meters per month of performance fabrics based on nylon and polyester filament yarns, was also commissioned during year 2008. In processing, a continuous pre-treatment range and an E-control continuous dyeing range from Monforts was commissioned during the 4th quarter of the financial year. This increased the overall capacity of export worthy fabrics from 20 lakh meters per month to 32 lakh meters per month. The Performance Fabric division was also commissioned during the year.A new synthetic fabrics unit with 150 waterjet looms from Tsudokoma and processing machinery from Korea was set up in 2008-09. Apart from these, a new 8 MW bio-mass based captive power plant and a new Effluent Treatment Plant was set up and made operational. During the year 2009-10, the Company set up a small garmenting unit having 160 machines within the existing set up at Phagwara. It set up retail showrooms for newly launched brand Tyrock of which 8 such showroom already launched in Punjab.