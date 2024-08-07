EGM:29.02.2024 Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of Section 101 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the JCT Limited will be held on Thursday, 29th day of February, 2024 at 2.00 P.M through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) to transact the special business as mentioned in the Notice. JCT Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024) Appointment of Independent Director and Whole time Director in the EGM of the Company held on 29.02.2024. Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Thursday, 29th day of February, 2024 at 2.00 P.M IST through video conferencing mode. Change of Registered Office of the Company from Village chohal, Dist. Hoshiarpur 146024, Punjab to G.T. Road, Phagwara, Dist. Kapurthala, Punjab 144401 was passed as a Special Resolution in the General Meeting of the Company held on 29.02.2024. Sale or Disposal of Whole or substantially whole of undertaking of the company. Such Resolution was passed as Special Resolution in the EGM of the company held on 29.02.2024 through video conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024) The Voting Results as per Reg 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Scrutinizers Report is attached herewith. The Resolutions were passed with requisite majority (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/03/2024)