Jet Airways (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2,114.51
-4,827.5
-767.61
1,482.32
Depreciation
-295.74
-442.23
-620.57
-670.9
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.2
Working capital
-552.62
-5,426.96
1,003.24
-366.41
Other operating items
Operating
-2,962.87
-10,696.69
-384.94
445.2
Capital expenditure
-2,619.21
135.08
-2,965.98
-6,483.45
Free cash flow
-5,582.08
-10,561.61
-3,350.93
-6,038.24
Equity raised
-25,661
-14,628.84
-13,177.45
-11,199.59
Investing
0
-0.53
-533.97
34.48
Financing
11,619.75
7,837.57
9,262.03
14,425.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-19,623.33
-17,353.41
-7,800.32
-2,777.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.