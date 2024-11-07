iifl-logo-icon 1
Jet Airways (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jet Airways FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2,114.51

-4,827.5

-767.61

1,482.32

Depreciation

-295.74

-442.23

-620.57

-670.9

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.2

Working capital

-552.62

-5,426.96

1,003.24

-366.41

Other operating items

Operating

-2,962.87

-10,696.69

-384.94

445.2

Capital expenditure

-2,619.21

135.08

-2,965.98

-6,483.45

Free cash flow

-5,582.08

-10,561.61

-3,350.93

-6,038.24

Equity raised

-25,661

-14,628.84

-13,177.45

-11,199.59

Investing

0

-0.53

-533.97

34.48

Financing

11,619.75

7,837.57

9,262.03

14,425.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-19,623.33

-17,353.41

-7,800.32

-2,777.61

