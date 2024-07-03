Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAir Transport Service
Open₹36.69
Prev. Close₹35.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹80.11
Day's High₹37.75
Day's Low₹34.16
52 Week's High₹65.9
52 Week's Low₹34
Book Value₹-1,464.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)388.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
113.6
113.6
113.6
113.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15,693.46
-12,808.99
-7,355.6
-6,589.47
Net Worth
-15,579.86
-12,695.39
-7,242
-6,475.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
333.45
23,057.41
23,286.53
21,552.35
yoy growth (%)
-98.55
-0.98
8.04
1.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-471.52
-3,134.85
-2,995.35
-2,890.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2,114.51
-4,827.5
-767.61
1,482.32
Depreciation
-295.74
-442.23
-620.57
-670.9
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.2
Working capital
-552.62
-5,426.96
1,003.24
-366.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.55
-0.98
8.04
1.27
Op profit growth
-57.99
-15,370.5
-98.41
-34.9
EBIT growth
-52.86
-5,211.46
-96.77
18.87
Net profit growth
-48.67
621.15
-151.77
26.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
24,510.69
22,692.58
22,321.08
19,380.73
17,616.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24,510.69
22,692.58
22,321.08
19,380.73
17,616.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
1,584.87
1,419.19
Other Income
666.78
1,482.48
733
1,115.22
418.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
INDIGO
4,469.2
|25.36
|1,68,145.24
|-988.8
|0
|16,969.6
|96.64
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd
GLOBALVECT
285.8
|0
|401.59
|-4.15
|0
|124.3
|8.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
RAJESH PRASAD
Whole Time Director
Gautam Acharya
Non Executive Director
RAJESH PRASAD
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jet Airways (India) Ltd
Summary
Jet Airways (India) Limited (JAIL) was incorporated on 1st April 1992 as a Private Company with Limited Liability and it commenced operations as an Air Taxi Operator on 5th May 1993. The Company became the first airline in India to operate the Boeing 737-400 Aircraft in April 1994 and it operates one of the youngest aircraft fleets in the world today. The Company was granted the scheduled airline status on 14th January of the year 1995. Jet Airways became a deemed public company on 1st July, 1996. The principal activities of the Company comprises of scheduled air transportation, which includes carriage of passengers, cargo and provision of related allied services. Jet Airways was reconverted into a private company as at 19th January 2001. The Company bagged the prestigious Air Transport World Award 2001 for Market Development and the TTG Travel Award 2002 for Best Domestic Airline. In the year 2004, the company made tie up with the South African Airways. During the year 2005, Jet Airways Limited has filed its draft Red Herring Prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to enter the capital market with its initial public offering for used to fund its international expansion plans. Jet Airways became a public company in 28th December of the year 2004. The Company launched its first inter-continental flight by linking Mumbai with London Heathrow by a non-stop day flight in the month of May during the year 2005. Jet Airways executed its purchase agreement w
The Jet Airways India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jet Airways India Ltd is ₹388.06 Cr. as of 07 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Jet Airways India Ltd is 0 and -0.02 as of 07 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jet Airways India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jet Airways India Ltd is ₹34 and ₹65.9 as of 07 Nov ‘24
Jet Airways India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.05%, 3 Years at -28.54%, 1 Year at -37.49%, 6 Month at -27.63%, 3 Month at -13.43% and 1 Month at -10.65%.
