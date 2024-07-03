iifl-logo-icon 1
Jet Airways (India) Ltd Share Price

34.16
(-5.01%)
Nov 7, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open36.69
  • Day's High37.75
  • 52 Wk High65.9
  • Prev. Close35.96
  • Day's Low34.16
  • 52 Wk Low 34
  • Turnover (lac)80.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1,464.13
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)388.06
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jet Airways (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Air Transport Service

Open

36.69

Prev. Close

35.96

Turnover(Lac.)

80.11

Day's High

37.75

Day's Low

34.16

52 Week's High

65.9

52 Week's Low

34

Book Value

-1,464.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

388.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jet Airways (India) Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Jet Airways (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jet Airways (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.98%

Foreign: 24.98%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 28.17%

Institutions: 28.17%

Non-Institutions: 46.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jet Airways (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

113.6

113.6

113.6

113.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15,693.46

-12,808.99

-7,355.6

-6,589.47

Net Worth

-15,579.86

-12,695.39

-7,242

-6,475.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

333.45

23,057.41

23,286.53

21,552.35

yoy growth (%)

-98.55

-0.98

8.04

1.27

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-471.52

-3,134.85

-2,995.35

-2,890.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2,114.51

-4,827.5

-767.61

1,482.32

Depreciation

-295.74

-442.23

-620.57

-670.9

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.2

Working capital

-552.62

-5,426.96

1,003.24

-366.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.55

-0.98

8.04

1.27

Op profit growth

-57.99

-15,370.5

-98.41

-34.9

EBIT growth

-52.86

-5,211.46

-96.77

18.87

Net profit growth

-48.67

621.15

-151.77

26.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

24,510.69

22,692.58

22,321.08

19,380.73

17,616.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24,510.69

22,692.58

22,321.08

19,380.73

17,616.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

1,584.87

1,419.19

Other Income

666.78

1,482.48

733

1,115.22

418.83

Jet Airways (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

INDIGO

4,469.2

25.361,68,145.24-988.8016,969.696.64

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd

GLOBALVECT

285.8

0401.59-4.150124.38.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jet Airways (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

RAJESH PRASAD

Whole Time Director

Gautam Acharya

Non Executive Director

RAJESH PRASAD

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jet Airways (India) Ltd

Summary

Summary

Jet Airways (India) Limited (JAIL) was incorporated on 1st April 1992 as a Private Company with Limited Liability and it commenced operations as an Air Taxi Operator on 5th May 1993. The Company became the first airline in India to operate the Boeing 737-400 Aircraft in April 1994 and it operates one of the youngest aircraft fleets in the world today. The Company was granted the scheduled airline status on 14th January of the year 1995. Jet Airways became a deemed public company on 1st July, 1996. The principal activities of the Company comprises of scheduled air transportation, which includes carriage of passengers, cargo and provision of related allied services. Jet Airways was reconverted into a private company as at 19th January 2001. The Company bagged the prestigious Air Transport World Award 2001 for Market Development and the TTG Travel Award 2002 for Best Domestic Airline. In the year 2004, the company made tie up with the South African Airways. During the year 2005, Jet Airways Limited has filed its draft Red Herring Prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to enter the capital market with its initial public offering for used to fund its international expansion plans. Jet Airways became a public company in 28th December of the year 2004. The Company launched its first inter-continental flight by linking Mumbai with London Heathrow by a non-stop day flight in the month of May during the year 2005. Jet Airways executed its purchase agreement w
Company FAQs

What is the Jet Airways India Ltd share price today?

The Jet Airways India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jet Airways India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jet Airways India Ltd is ₹388.06 Cr. as of 07 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jet Airways India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jet Airways India Ltd is 0 and -0.02 as of 07 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jet Airways India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jet Airways India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jet Airways India Ltd is ₹34 and ₹65.9 as of 07 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Jet Airways India Ltd?

Jet Airways India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.05%, 3 Years at -28.54%, 1 Year at -37.49%, 6 Month at -27.63%, 3 Month at -13.43% and 1 Month at -10.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jet Airways India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jet Airways India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.99 %
Institutions - 28.17 %
Public - 46.84 %

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.