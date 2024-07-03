Summary

Jet Airways (India) Limited (JAIL) was incorporated on 1st April 1992 as a Private Company with Limited Liability and it commenced operations as an Air Taxi Operator on 5th May 1993. The Company became the first airline in India to operate the Boeing 737-400 Aircraft in April 1994 and it operates one of the youngest aircraft fleets in the world today. The Company was granted the scheduled airline status on 14th January of the year 1995. Jet Airways became a deemed public company on 1st July, 1996. The principal activities of the Company comprises of scheduled air transportation, which includes carriage of passengers, cargo and provision of related allied services. Jet Airways was reconverted into a private company as at 19th January 2001. The Company bagged the prestigious Air Transport World Award 2001 for Market Development and the TTG Travel Award 2002 for Best Domestic Airline. In the year 2004, the company made tie up with the South African Airways. During the year 2005, Jet Airways Limited has filed its draft Red Herring Prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to enter the capital market with its initial public offering for used to fund its international expansion plans. Jet Airways became a public company in 28th December of the year 2004. The Company launched its first inter-continental flight by linking Mumbai with London Heathrow by a non-stop day flight in the month of May during the year 2005. Jet Airways executed its purchase agreement w

