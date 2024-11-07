iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jet Airways (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.16
(-5.01%)
Nov 7, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jet Airways (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

333.45

23,057.41

23,286.53

21,552.35

yoy growth (%)

-98.55

-0.98

8.04

1.27

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-471.52

-3,134.85

-2,995.35

-2,890.01

As % of sales

141.4

13.59

12.86

13.4

Other costs

-1,399.59

-23,582.9

-20,267.21

-17,146.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

419.73

102.27

87.03

79.55

Operating profit

-1,537.66

-3,660.34

23.97

1,515.79

OPM

-461.13

-15.87

0.1

7.03

Depreciation

-295.74

-442.23

-620.57

-670.9

Interest expense

-301.86

-981.63

-842.86

-851.09

Other income

20.75

256.7

671.84

1,488.52

Profit before tax

-2,114.51

-4,827.5

-767.61

1,482.32

Taxes

0

0

0

0.2

Tax rate

0

0

0

0.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2,114.51

-4,827.5

-767.61

1,482.52

Exceptional items

-726.94

-708.25

0

0

Net profit

-2,841.45

-5,535.75

-767.62

1,482.52

yoy growth (%)

-48.67

621.15

-151.77

26.32

NPM

-852.13

-24

-3.29

6.87

Jet Airways : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jet Airways (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.