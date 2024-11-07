Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
333.45
23,057.41
23,286.53
21,552.35
yoy growth (%)
-98.55
-0.98
8.04
1.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-471.52
-3,134.85
-2,995.35
-2,890.01
As % of sales
141.4
13.59
12.86
13.4
Other costs
-1,399.59
-23,582.9
-20,267.21
-17,146.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
419.73
102.27
87.03
79.55
Operating profit
-1,537.66
-3,660.34
23.97
1,515.79
OPM
-461.13
-15.87
0.1
7.03
Depreciation
-295.74
-442.23
-620.57
-670.9
Interest expense
-301.86
-981.63
-842.86
-851.09
Other income
20.75
256.7
671.84
1,488.52
Profit before tax
-2,114.51
-4,827.5
-767.61
1,482.32
Taxes
0
0
0
0.2
Tax rate
0
0
0
0.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2,114.51
-4,827.5
-767.61
1,482.52
Exceptional items
-726.94
-708.25
0
0
Net profit
-2,841.45
-5,535.75
-767.62
1,482.52
yoy growth (%)
-48.67
621.15
-151.77
26.32
NPM
-852.13
-24
-3.29
6.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.