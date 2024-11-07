iifl-logo-icon 1
Jet Airways (India) Ltd Key Ratios

34.16
(-5.01%)
Nov 7, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.01

1.66

6.46

6.99

Op profit growth

-94.75

-36.47

-755.73

-80.72

EBIT growth

-94.61

18.82

-553.37

-81.62

Net profit growth

-142.46

23.68

-157.76

-49.21

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.31

6.57

10.52

-1.7

EBIT margin

0.5

10.15

8.68

-2.03

Net profit margin

-2.59

6.6

5.42

-10

RoCE

6.46

56.36

31.25

-5.98

RoNW

2.33

-6.39

-5.25

9.98

RoA

-8.29

9.16

4.88

-7.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

127.24

105.8

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-110.7

72.81

18.96

-252

Book value per share

-628.45

-572.65

-458.67

-556.77

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

4.13

5.17

0

P/CEPS

-5.5

7.22

28.86

-1.93

P/B

-0.96

-0.91

-1.19

-0.87

EV/EBIDTA

18.73

4.54

5.29

45.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0.01

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

19.47

23.82

24.71

23.35

Inventory days

8.01

17.84

26.37

24.68

Creditor days

-90.44

-99.12

-108.88

-93.76

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.14

-2.68

-2.19

0.46

Net debt / equity

-0.98

-1.15

-1.78

-1.55

Net debt / op. profit

89.81

5.04

3.96

-27.41

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-12.95

-13.59

-11.34

-11.53

Other costs

-86.72

-79.82

-78.12

-90.17

