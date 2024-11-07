Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.01
1.66
6.46
6.99
Op profit growth
-94.75
-36.47
-755.73
-80.72
EBIT growth
-94.61
18.82
-553.37
-81.62
Net profit growth
-142.46
23.68
-157.76
-49.21
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.31
6.57
10.52
-1.7
EBIT margin
0.5
10.15
8.68
-2.03
Net profit margin
-2.59
6.6
5.42
-10
RoCE
6.46
56.36
31.25
-5.98
RoNW
2.33
-6.39
-5.25
9.98
RoA
-8.29
9.16
4.88
-7.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
127.24
105.8
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-110.7
72.81
18.96
-252
Book value per share
-628.45
-572.65
-458.67
-556.77
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
4.13
5.17
0
P/CEPS
-5.5
7.22
28.86
-1.93
P/B
-0.96
-0.91
-1.19
-0.87
EV/EBIDTA
18.73
4.54
5.29
45.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0.01
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
19.47
23.82
24.71
23.35
Inventory days
8.01
17.84
26.37
24.68
Creditor days
-90.44
-99.12
-108.88
-93.76
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.14
-2.68
-2.19
0.46
Net debt / equity
-0.98
-1.15
-1.78
-1.55
Net debt / op. profit
89.81
5.04
3.96
-27.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-12.95
-13.59
-11.34
-11.53
Other costs
-86.72
-79.82
-78.12
-90.17
