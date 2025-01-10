iifl-logo-icon 1
Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.55

6.46

6.46

6.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

72.81

1.83

1.04

0.77

Net Worth

85.36

8.29

7.5

7.23

Minority Interest

Debt

0.93

0

3.18

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

86.29

8.3

10.69

7.24

Fixed Assets

1.35

0.03

0.03

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

6.86

1.18

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.66

8.07

3.46

5.86

Inventories

7.76

0

0

4.23

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.54

0

1.15

1.8

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.74

8.87

3.56

1.55

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.76

-1.17

-1.48

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.38

-0.04

-0.08

-0.24

Cash

75.86

0.21

0.35

0.17

Total Assets

85.88

8.31

10.7

7.25

