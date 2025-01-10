Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.55
6.46
6.46
6.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.81
1.83
1.04
0.77
Net Worth
85.36
8.29
7.5
7.23
Minority Interest
Debt
0.93
0
3.18
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
86.29
8.3
10.69
7.24
Fixed Assets
1.35
0.03
0.03
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
6.86
1.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.66
8.07
3.46
5.86
Inventories
7.76
0
0
4.23
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.54
0
1.15
1.8
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.74
8.87
3.56
1.55
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.76
-1.17
-1.48
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.38
-0.04
-0.08
-0.24
Cash
75.86
0.21
0.35
0.17
Total Assets
85.88
8.31
10.7
7.25
