iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd Share Price

272.1
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open266.7
  • Day's High277.9
  • 52 Wk High527.3
  • Prev. Close272.1
  • Day's Low262.1
  • 52 Wk Low 240
  • Turnover (lac)5.06
  • P/E65.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value98.54
  • EPS4.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)244.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

266.7

Prev. Close

272.1

Turnover(Lac.)

5.06

Day's High

277.9

Day's Low

262.1

52 Week's High

527.3

52 Week's Low

240

Book Value

98.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

244.51

P/E

65.41

EPS

4.16

Divi. Yield

0

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd Corporate Action

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:00 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.03%

Non-Promoter- 4.29%

Institutions: 4.29%

Non-Institutions: 42.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.55

6.46

6.46

6.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

72.81

1.83

1.04

0.77

Net Worth

85.36

8.29

7.5

7.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.4

0.19

0.16

-1.46

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bhaderesh J Jhaveri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashesh J Trivedi

Whole-time Director

Kamlesh J Jhaveri

Independent Director

Satish Chimanlal Trivedi

Non Executive Director

Rupal K. Jhaveri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nevil Dharmeshkumar Sheth

Additional Director

Shaunak Mandalia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd

Summary

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd was incorporated on October 7, 1993. The company was promoted Jitendra B Jhaveri, Shakuntala Jhaveri and Rajesh Jhaveri for the purpose of carry on the business of leasing and hire purchase, bill discounting etc.The Company provides financial products and services in India. It offers lease and hire purchase services, as well as engages in commodity broking activities. The company is headquartered in Vadodara.In January 1996, the company came out with a public issue of 35,40,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 3.54 crores to augment long term requirement of funds to meet the needs of expanding business.In March 21, 2005, the company acquired 1,900,000 equity shares of Jhaveri Hightech Agro Ltd, Vadodara and thus Jhaveri Hightech Agro Ltd became a subsidiary of the company.In September 2008, the company reduced their holding in Maulik Kruti Resources Ltd up to 44% by transfer of 54% of their holding, and thus Maulik Kruti Resources Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company.In October 2009, the company reduced their holding in Jhaveri Hightech Agro Ltd to less than 50%. Thus, Jhaveri Hightech Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company. The company focused on non-fund based activities and established their brand in commodities broking on MCX and NCDEX in 2022. Presently, the Company is associated with Jhaveri group of companies; and these companies are members of NSE, BSE MCX SX and active in share broking activit
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd share price today?

The Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹272.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd is ₹244.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd is 65.41 and 2.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd is ₹240 and ₹527.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd?

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 162.82%, 3 Years at 243.73%, 1 Year at -1.27%, 6 Month at -31.34%, 3 Month at 7.27% and 1 Month at -11.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.03 %
Institutions - 4.30 %
Public - 42.67 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.