Open₹266.7
Prev. Close₹272.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.06
Day's High₹277.9
Day's Low₹262.1
52 Week's High₹527.3
52 Week's Low₹240
Book Value₹98.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)244.51
P/E65.41
EPS4.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.55
6.46
6.46
6.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.81
1.83
1.04
0.77
Net Worth
85.36
8.29
7.5
7.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.4
0.19
0.16
-1.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bhaderesh J Jhaveri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashesh J Trivedi
Whole-time Director
Kamlesh J Jhaveri
Independent Director
Satish Chimanlal Trivedi
Non Executive Director
Rupal K. Jhaveri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nevil Dharmeshkumar Sheth
Additional Director
Shaunak Mandalia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd
Summary
Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd was incorporated on October 7, 1993. The company was promoted Jitendra B Jhaveri, Shakuntala Jhaveri and Rajesh Jhaveri for the purpose of carry on the business of leasing and hire purchase, bill discounting etc.The Company provides financial products and services in India. It offers lease and hire purchase services, as well as engages in commodity broking activities. The company is headquartered in Vadodara.In January 1996, the company came out with a public issue of 35,40,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 3.54 crores to augment long term requirement of funds to meet the needs of expanding business.In March 21, 2005, the company acquired 1,900,000 equity shares of Jhaveri Hightech Agro Ltd, Vadodara and thus Jhaveri Hightech Agro Ltd became a subsidiary of the company.In September 2008, the company reduced their holding in Maulik Kruti Resources Ltd up to 44% by transfer of 54% of their holding, and thus Maulik Kruti Resources Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company.In October 2009, the company reduced their holding in Jhaveri Hightech Agro Ltd to less than 50%. Thus, Jhaveri Hightech Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company. The company focused on non-fund based activities and established their brand in commodities broking on MCX and NCDEX in 2022. Presently, the Company is associated with Jhaveri group of companies; and these companies are members of NSE, BSE MCX SX and active in share broking activit
The Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹272.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd is ₹244.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd is 65.41 and 2.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd is ₹240 and ₹527.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 162.82%, 3 Years at 243.73%, 1 Year at -1.27%, 6 Month at -31.34%, 3 Month at 7.27% and 1 Month at -11.66%.
