Jhaveri Credits CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Jan 202412 Feb 2024
Outcome of board meeting held on January 13, 2024 Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Scheduled to be held on Monday, February 12, 2024 through video conferencing or other audio visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/01/2024) Newspaper clippings - Notice of EGM and information on E-voting and other related information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.01.2024) Gist of proceedings of Extra ordinary General Meeting held on Monday, February 12, 2024 through VC / OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) The voting results of the EGM of the company held on February 12, 2024 are enclosed in the prescribed format along with scrutinizers Report. Alteration of the capital and alteration in clause V of the MOA of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Jhaveri Credits: Related News

No Record Found

