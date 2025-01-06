Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.4
0.19
0.16
-1.46
Other operating items
Operating
2.4
0.19
0.16
-1.46
Capital expenditure
0.12
-0.11
-0.11
0.05
Free cash flow
2.52
0.07
0.05
-1.4
Equity raised
3.5
3.46
3.17
2.72
Investing
-1.01
0
0
0
Financing
0
-0.02
-0.45
-1.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5
3.52
2.77
-0.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.