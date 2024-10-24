Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

The Board of Directors appointed Ms. Vrunda Dattani, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company, in their Board Meeting held today.

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

JHAVERI CREDITS & CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 and to consider other business items if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

JHAVERI CREDITS & CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and to consider other business items if any. Disclosure under Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Appointment of M/s. KDN & Associates LLP as Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

JHAVERI CREDITS & CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider other business items if any. Revised Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 Due to Missing attachment of Audit Report. In Compliance of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved as attached. Resignation of Mr. Bhushan Pithe as a CFO of the Company General - Announcement Under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024) Disclosure under regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

The Board approved the Scheme of Amalgamation between U R Energy (India) Private Limited (Transferor Company) With Jhaveri Credits and Capital Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors. The Scheme is subject to approval of the Stock Exchange, the NCLT and other regulatory authorities under applicable laws. Disclosure under regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 6 Mar 2024 6 Mar 2024

Allotment of 25,22,636 equity shares and 5,00,000 convertible warrants at a price of Rupees. 285.00/-

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024