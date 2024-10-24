iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Nov 202425 Nov 2024
The Board of Directors appointed Ms. Vrunda Dattani, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company, in their Board Meeting held today.
Board Meeting24 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
JHAVERI CREDITS & CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 and to consider other business items if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
JHAVERI CREDITS & CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and to consider other business items if any. Disclosure under Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Appointment of M/s. KDN & Associates LLP as Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
JHAVERI CREDITS & CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider other business items if any. Revised Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 Due to Missing attachment of Audit Report. In Compliance of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved as attached. Resignation of Mr. Bhushan Pithe as a CFO of the Company General - Announcement Under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024) Disclosure under regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
The Board approved the Scheme of Amalgamation between U R Energy (India) Private Limited (Transferor Company) With Jhaveri Credits and Capital Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors. The Scheme is subject to approval of the Stock Exchange, the NCLT and other regulatory authorities under applicable laws. Disclosure under regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting6 Mar 20246 Mar 2024
Allotment of 25,22,636 equity shares and 5,00,000 convertible warrants at a price of Rupees. 285.00/-
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
JHAVERI CREDITS & CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / nine-months ended December 31 2023 and to consider other businesses if any. In compliance with the requirements of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the trading window has been closed for the promoters Directors senior managerial personnel along with their immediate relatives and other connected persons from Monday January 01 2024 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours from the time the result for the aforesaid period becomes generally available. We request you to take the above on record and disseminate the same on your website. Standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2023 together with the limited review report form the statutory Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Jhaveri Credits: Related News

No Record Found

