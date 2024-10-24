|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Nov 2024
|25 Nov 2024
|The Board of Directors appointed Ms. Vrunda Dattani, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company, in their Board Meeting held today.
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|JHAVERI CREDITS & CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 and to consider other business items if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|JHAVERI CREDITS & CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and to consider other business items if any. Disclosure under Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Appointment of M/s. KDN & Associates LLP as Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|JHAVERI CREDITS & CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider other business items if any. Revised Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 Due to Missing attachment of Audit Report. In Compliance of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved as attached. Resignation of Mr. Bhushan Pithe as a CFO of the Company General - Announcement Under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024) Disclosure under regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|The Board approved the Scheme of Amalgamation between U R Energy (India) Private Limited (Transferor Company) With Jhaveri Credits and Capital Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors. The Scheme is subject to approval of the Stock Exchange, the NCLT and other regulatory authorities under applicable laws. Disclosure under regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
|Board Meeting
|6 Mar 2024
|6 Mar 2024
|Allotment of 25,22,636 equity shares and 5,00,000 convertible warrants at a price of Rupees. 285.00/-
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|JHAVERI CREDITS & CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / nine-months ended December 31 2023 and to consider other businesses if any. In compliance with the requirements of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the trading window has been closed for the promoters Directors senior managerial personnel along with their immediate relatives and other connected persons from Monday January 01 2024 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours from the time the result for the aforesaid period becomes generally available. We request you to take the above on record and disseminate the same on your website. Standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2023 together with the limited review report form the statutory Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.