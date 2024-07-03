Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd Summary

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd was incorporated on October 7, 1993. The company was promoted Jitendra B Jhaveri, Shakuntala Jhaveri and Rajesh Jhaveri for the purpose of carry on the business of leasing and hire purchase, bill discounting etc.The Company provides financial products and services in India. It offers lease and hire purchase services, as well as engages in commodity broking activities. The company is headquartered in Vadodara.In January 1996, the company came out with a public issue of 35,40,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 3.54 crores to augment long term requirement of funds to meet the needs of expanding business.In March 21, 2005, the company acquired 1,900,000 equity shares of Jhaveri Hightech Agro Ltd, Vadodara and thus Jhaveri Hightech Agro Ltd became a subsidiary of the company.In September 2008, the company reduced their holding in Maulik Kruti Resources Ltd up to 44% by transfer of 54% of their holding, and thus Maulik Kruti Resources Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company.In October 2009, the company reduced their holding in Jhaveri Hightech Agro Ltd to less than 50%. Thus, Jhaveri Hightech Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company. The company focused on non-fund based activities and established their brand in commodities broking on MCX and NCDEX in 2022. Presently, the Company is associated with Jhaveri group of companies; and these companies are members of NSE, BSE MCX SX and active in share broking activities in cash, derivatives and currency. It is also registered with NSDL for depository Services, other customized services of the Company are of mutual fund and insurance distribution and agricultural activities.