|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting and Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 are attached. Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the gist of proceedings of 30th Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:30 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) The details of voting results of the 30th AGM along with Scrutinizers Report (remote e-voting and evoting during the AGM) is attached herewith (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
