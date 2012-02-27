Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
19.2
19.2
19.2
19.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
104.18
92.7
89.54
81.97
Net Worth
123.38
111.9
108.74
101.17
Minority Interest
Debt
56.45
58.09
31.95
37.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.63
5.54
6.3
7.63
Total Liabilities
183.46
175.53
146.99
145.88
Fixed Assets
81.68
83.61
90.89
99.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.69
0.62
0.71
1.34
Networking Capital
94.04
83.73
48.97
40.55
Inventories
37.7
51.17
34.57
34.42
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
90.63
64.51
59.58
51.61
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.04
16.91
13.51
16.71
Sundry Creditors
-32.66
-37.65
-40.7
-43.25
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-12.67
-11.21
-17.99
-18.94
Cash
7.04
7.56
6.42
4.86
Total Assets
183.46
175.53
147
145.88
