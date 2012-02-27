Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
6.05
6.04
4.7
-8.83
Depreciation
-10.42
-9.4
-11.58
-8.84
Tax paid
-2.34
-3.13
-1.75
1.58
Working capital
-2.81
2.34
3.2
-16.11
Other operating items
Operating
-9.52
-4.14
-5.43
-32.2
Capital expenditure
20.46
5.87
-10.24
3.57
Free cash flow
10.93
1.72
-15.67
-28.62
Equity raised
129.08
119.4
117.59
126.45
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
28.29
58.49
50.33
69.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
168.3
179.61
152.25
167.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.