iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.5
(1.87%)
Feb 27, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd

Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

6.05

6.04

4.7

-8.83

Depreciation

-10.42

-9.4

-11.58

-8.84

Tax paid

-2.34

-3.13

-1.75

1.58

Working capital

-2.81

2.34

3.2

-16.11

Other operating items

Operating

-9.52

-4.14

-5.43

-32.2

Capital expenditure

20.46

5.87

-10.24

3.57

Free cash flow

10.93

1.72

-15.67

-28.62

Equity raised

129.08

119.4

117.59

126.45

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

28.29

58.49

50.33

69.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

168.3

179.61

152.25

167.5

Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.