|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
369.28
328.06
270.34
289.35
yoy growth (%)
12.56
21.34
-6.56
-19.29
Raw materials
-269.39
-241.51
-182.37
-222.1
As % of sales
72.94
73.61
67.45
76.75
Employee costs
-27.72
-26
-21.36
-23.22
As % of sales
7.5
7.92
7.9
8.02
Other costs
-56.84
-46.64
-42.34
-35.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.39
14.21
15.66
12.23
Operating profit
15.32
13.9
24.26
8.6
OPM
4.14
4.23
8.97
2.97
Depreciation
-10.42
-9.4
-11.58
-8.84
Interest expense
-6.87
-5.86
-11.29
-10.41
Other income
8.03
7.41
3.32
1.81
Profit before tax
6.05
6.04
4.7
-8.83
Taxes
-2.34
-3.13
-1.75
1.58
Tax rate
-38.79
-51.76
-37.35
-17.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.7
2.91
2.94
-7.25
Exceptional items
0
-0.08
-4.12
0.36
Net profit
3.7
2.82
-1.17
-6.89
yoy growth (%)
31.02
-339.91
-82.89
-36.72
NPM
1
0.86
-0.43
-2.38
