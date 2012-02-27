iifl-logo-icon 1
Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.5
(1.87%)
Feb 27, 2012|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

369.28

328.06

270.34

289.35

yoy growth (%)

12.56

21.34

-6.56

-19.29

Raw materials

-269.39

-241.51

-182.37

-222.1

As % of sales

72.94

73.61

67.45

76.75

Employee costs

-27.72

-26

-21.36

-23.22

As % of sales

7.5

7.92

7.9

8.02

Other costs

-56.84

-46.64

-42.34

-35.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.39

14.21

15.66

12.23

Operating profit

15.32

13.9

24.26

8.6

OPM

4.14

4.23

8.97

2.97

Depreciation

-10.42

-9.4

-11.58

-8.84

Interest expense

-6.87

-5.86

-11.29

-10.41

Other income

8.03

7.41

3.32

1.81

Profit before tax

6.05

6.04

4.7

-8.83

Taxes

-2.34

-3.13

-1.75

1.58

Tax rate

-38.79

-51.76

-37.35

-17.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.7

2.91

2.94

-7.25

Exceptional items

0

-0.08

-4.12

0.36

Net profit

3.7

2.82

-1.17

-6.89

yoy growth (%)

31.02

-339.91

-82.89

-36.72

NPM

1

0.86

-0.43

-2.38

